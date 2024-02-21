Oilers Eyeing 5 Wingers for Draisaitl Ahead of the Trade Deadline

In their pursuit of strengthening the top six forward positions, the Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring potential trade options, with a particular focus on adding depth and skill to complement stars like Leon Draisaitl. The current roster boasts players like Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, and newcomer Corey Perry, who can fill the sixth top-six forward role. Still, the team remains open to acquiring a discernable upgrade for increased lineup depth. There are a few viable options available ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Daniel-Nugent Bowman took a look at five names that seem to be most heavily linked to the Oilers’ search.

The Top Two Winger Targets for the Oilers

One prominent name in the trade discussions is Jordan Eberle, who played a crucial role for the Oilers during their postseason run in 2017. While Nugent-Bowman doesn’t speculate on the assets going the other way, other reports suggest the Oilers might try to get the Seattle Kraken to retain 75% of his salary. One speculated trade includes sending a 2024 1st Rd Pick and Raphael Lavoie (with 50% retained) to Seattle, while the Oilers send a 2025 4th Rd Pick and Mattias Janmark to the Chicago Blackhawks to balance the cap hits.

Eberle, at 33, remains a productive player, having tallied 20 goals and 63 points last season. His right-shooting, top-six forward style aligns with what the Oilers are seeking, offering a pass-first approach to complement their offensive stars. If he can hit Draisaitl in open spaces, that duo could be deadly.

Despite concerns about his sizable cap hit, the potential cost-effective acquisition of Eberle brings valuable playoff experience, challenging preconceptions about his clutch performance.

Another enticing option is Jake Guentzel, a point-per-game player with a track record of hanging with superstars. Despite an upper-body injury expected to keep him out past the trade deadline, Guentzel’s offensive gifts make him a coveted target. The high asking price from the Pittsburgh Penguins, possibly mirroring the return for Claude Giroux, poses a challenge for the Oilers, who must carefully weigh the cost against the potential impact on their lineup.

Perhaps different than Eberle, Guentzel’s strength is his shooting. Fortunately, Draisaitl is one of the best passers in the NHL. If these two could find chemistry, their production could rival that of the combination of Connor McDavid and Draisaitl.

Rounding Out the Top Five Wingers at 2024 NHL Deadline

Nugent-Bowman also suggests three players who haven’t been discussed as often by insiders. The Oilers have also expressed previous interest in Patrick Kane, whose consistent production for the Detroit Red Wings makes him a suitable top-six candidate. Kane’s resume speaks for itself; however, Kane’s control over his destination and the Red Wings’ playoff contention could complicate any potential deal.

David Perron, a former Oiler, and 2019 Stanley Cup champion, is another experienced option. His lower production this season mixed with his cap hit does raise concerns. That said, he is skilled, gritty, and doesn’t mind adding an element of feistiness. That might be right up Draisaitl’s alley. At the best of times, he comes across as moody.

Finally, Vladimir Tarasenko, with a solid offensive rate, is actively seeking an extension and may be open to waiving his no-trade clause for Edmonton, providing an intriguing option for the Oilers to consider. Though not the same dynamic force he used to be, the 32-year-old sniper already has 14 goals and 36 points in 49 games — 29 of which have come at even strength.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers are carefully evaluating these options, considering factors such as cap hits, player control, and potential returns. General Manager Ken Holland faces the challenge of making impactful additions without jeopardizing the team’s long-term goals and financial stability. Can he pull off a massive move? More than one insider has suggested he’s trying to hit a home run and a winger may be where he takes his biggest swing.

