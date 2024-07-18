Dennis Hildeby: The Maple Leafs’ Rising Star in the Crease

Annually, The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler publishes his NHL-drafted prospect rankings, providing a detailed analysis of up-and-coming NHL talent. Since 2020, these rankings have been split into two separate lists – one for skaters and one for goalies. The lists highlight the best young prospects in each category. Easton Cowan made the skaters’ top prospect list.

Related: Maple Leafs Philippe Myers: More than Meets the Eye?

In the summer 2024 version, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a player listed on each ranking. The goaltender ranking, released Wednesday, requires netminders to be under 25 years old and not one of their NHL club’s two starting options. This year, Maple Leafs prospect Dennis Hildeby made the list. He sits at the 20th and in the final place on the list.

Here are some key factors that contributed to his strong standing as a young goalie.

Hildeby Fills the Net: He’s Had a Strong Start Thus Far

Hildeby’s towering 6-foot-7, 222-pound body makes him an intimidating presence in the net. His size allows him to cover a huge portion of the goal, making it difficult for shooters to find openings.

Hildeby has shown considerable success in his young career, highlighted by impressive performances in both the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and the American Hockey League (AHL). During the 2022-23 season with Farjestads BK Karlstad in the SHL, Hildeby posted an 11-9-0 record, three shutouts, a 2.26 goals against average (GAA), and a .918 save percentage.

Dennis Hildeby Maple Leafs

His transition to the North American game with the AHL Toronto Marlies in the 2023-24 season was equally remarkable. Hildeby achieved a 21-11-7 record, four shutouts, a 2.41 GAA, and a .913 save percentage. Notably, he set a record for most victories in a season by a rookie goaltender and earned an all-star appearance.

Could Hildeby Get a Call-Up This Season with the Big Club?

Hildeby’s quick adaptation to the North American style of play and effective play during his first professional season with the Marlies emphasize his ability to evolve and improve. His play indicates a strong work ethic and a capacity to adjust to different levels of competition.

Although Hildeby didn’t play during his call-up to the Maple Leafs last season, the experience of being part of the Maple Leafs roster during a road trip to Southern California provided him with valuable insights into the NHL environment. This exposure is crucial for his mental and professional development.

Hildeby Is Part of What Seems Like a Strong Maple Leafs Goalie Crew

Hildeby is part of a promising group of Maple Leafs goalie prospects. Others include Joseph Woll, Artur Akhtymamov, and Vyacheslav Peksa. His current trajectory suggests that he could potentially move up to the NHL in the 2025-26 season, adding depth and competition to Toronto’s goalie roster.

This is a great young foursome and underscores the organization’s potential in the crease for the upcoming future.

Related: Sheldon Keefe: Preparing to Coach in the “Real” NHL