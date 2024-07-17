Maple Leafs Philippe Myers: More than Meets the Eye?

When Philippe Myers signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs just after July 1, it was generally perceived as a move for defensive depth and insurance. However, could there be more to Myers than meets the eye? Does he have the potential to make a significant impact on the roster?

Here are three reasons why Myers could be a surprise addition to the team.

Reason One: Myers Brings Size and Physicality

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 213 pounds, Myers brings significant size and physicality to the Maple Leafs’ blue line. His stature and defensive presence could provide the team with a solid and intimidating force, especially in bottom-pairing matchups. Myers’ ability to use his size effectively can help in neutralizing opposing forwards and contributing to a stronger defensive core.

Myers’ ability to use his size to his advantage in battles along the boards and in front of the net can be a game-changer for the Maple Leafs’ defensive unit. He’s huge and winning puck battles would be a great benefit for the team.

Reason Two: Myers Brings Defensive Skill Set and Penalty-Killing Expertise

Myers has a solid defensive skill set that includes effective penalty-killing abilities and strong positioning. His previous experience in both the NHL and AHL has equipped him with the knowledge and skills needed to compete at a high level. Given that the Maple Leafs are looking to strengthen their penalty kill, which was an area of concern last season, Myers’ proficiency in this role can be a substantial asset.

The Leafs have signed Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers and Cedric Pare to one-year contracts. pic.twitter.com/FrU6eyIkYB — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) July 2, 2024

Myers brings experience. His understanding of defensive schemes and efficient puck clearance can enhance the team’s overall special teams performance. He has shown glimpses of success in his past NHL stints, suggesting that with the right environment and support, he can thrive. Again, he isn’t much of a risk; but, he might be a huge reward.

Reason Three: Myers Brings Affordable Depth with Potential Upside

With the Maple Leafs’ current salary cap situation and potential changes to their defensive lineup, there’s an opportunity for Myers to earn a spot on the roster. There are more expensive defensemen who could be moved, opening up space for someone like Myers to step in. He’s only 27 years of age and that’s relatively young for a defenseman. That he was willing to sign a one-year, NHL minimum $775,000 contract makes him a low-risk, high-reward acquisition.

Philippe Myers a depth signing for the Maple Leafs

Myers’ experience, including time in the NHL and AHL, coupled with his growth potential, gives Toronto valuable defensive depth. This strategic move allows the team to address their defensive needs without significant financial strain, making Myers a versatile and economical addition to the roster.

The Bottom Line for Myers

While initially signed as defensive insurance, Myers has the size, skills, and opportunity to make an impact on the Maple Leafs’ roster. His physical presence, defensive capabilities, and current team dynamics suggest that he could carve out a spot for himself if he performs well in training camp and beyond.

If Myers can capitalize on this opportunity, he might become a valuable asset for the Maple Leafs moving forward.

