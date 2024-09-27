On his news podcast Radar, TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun wondered if the Sidney Crosby extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins really ends trade speculation surrounding the NHL superstar. After signing a two-year deal worth $8.7 million per season, concern over Crosby going anywhere seems to have been quieted. However, LeBrun believes Crosby might have done two years on purpose.
LeBrun explained that the Penguins were ready to give him three or four years in the contract and it was Crosby who wanted two seasons. He added, “Many would have accepted their offer if they had been in his position. With the deal, many people believe the rumours of Crosby going elsewhere in the league were over, but I’m not so sure about it.”
LeBrun acknowledged that Crosby wants to be a Penguins and he would love to retire with the only team he’s ever known. But, there is still a part of the captain who wants to win and winning is the priority. “The Penguins submitted their first offer in June and he signed in September. There have been quite a few conversations about the future of the team. Pittsburgh missed the playoffs twice in a row,” said LeBrun.
LeBrun added:
“If he was on the air with us, Crosby would probably say 100% that he will end his career with the Penguins. I’m not predicting the future, but if they become a 27th, 28th, 29th place club in the league within two years, the reality is that he and his agent Pat Brisson know that “A trade is a possibility, if Crosby wants it.”
Crosby Wouldn’t Be a Rental For a Contender
Crosby is still an elite player and his contract at $8.7 is considered team-friendly when you realize who you’re talking about in terms of talent. Any contending team would be willing to part with several assets to acquire Crosby and his contract if he became available at the trade deadline. And, a two-year deal means that a team trading for him isn’t adding a rental. They would get one more season out of him.
