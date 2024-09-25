Contract negotiations between Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins continue, but no deal has been reached yet. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, there is ongoing dialogue between the two sides, though they remain apart in terms of agreement. LeBrun suggests Swayman has drawn a line in the sand, and has a number in mind, both in terms of AAV and contract length.
According to LeBrun, finalizing a contract is a priority for the Bruins and they’ve set their own internal deadline; Boston’s season opener on October 8, rather than the recent start of training camp. GM Don Sweeney mentioned December 1 as the deadline the Bruins must sign Swayman by if he wants to play this season, but the organization needs this done well before then.
Swayman, a restricted free agent, is reportedly focused on securing an eight-year contract. The Bruins are also aiming for a long-term deal, but there appears to be a significant gap between what the two sides are asking for financially.
There have been conflicting reports about what the actual AAV is, some suggesting Swayman’s camp is seeking an annual average value (AAV) between $8.5 million and $10 million. The Bruins’ offer is believed to be in the range of $6.2 million to $6.4 million per season, with Spittin’ Chiclets host Ryan Whitney saying he knows for a fact the Bruins lowballed Swayman, which upset the netminder.
Swayman Isn’t Using Comparables For Negotiations with Bruins
LeBrun reports that Swayman’s contract expectations are influenced but not heavily by deals signed by other top goaltenders. LeBrun pointed out that Juuse Saros secured an eight-year extension worth $7.74 million per year with the Nashville Predators, while Connor Hellebuyck signed an eight-year extension worth $8.5 million annually with the Winnipeg Jets. Swayman’s camp is likely looking to match or surpass these figures.
Related: Rangers’ Shesterkin Looks to “Reset the Market’ for NHL Goalies
Swayman, like Igor Shesterkin in New York, doesn’t believe goaltenders are generally being paid a fair amount of the team’s overall salary cap percentages. He wants his piece.
Coming off a one-year arbitration-awarded contract worth $3.475 million, Swayman is looking to stay with the Bruins, but he wants them to commit to him and he’s looking to cash in. He knows he’s got a ton of leverage, and it only grows if the Bruins struggle early with Joonas Korpisalo in goal.
It remains to be seen whether the two sides can bridge the financial gap before the regular season begins, but it doesn’t sound like Swayman is moving much from his position.
