Comparing Dynamic Duos: McDavid-Draisaitl vs. Crosby-Malkin

The Edmonton Oilers’ dynamic duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, are arguably one of the most lethal pairs in the league. Since McDavid’s debut in the NHL, their chemistry has quickly flourished, resulting in impressive stats for both players. However, they aren’t the only potent duo around. Since the 2005 lockout season, several iconic pairs have created magic on the ice. How does the McDavid-Draisaitl duo compare to the legendary pair that has led the Pittsburgh Penguins for the past 18 seasons?

All four were recently listed on ESPN’s Top 25 NHL Players of the 21st Century.

One of the most memorable duos from the 2010s is Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins. With a combined total of 2,892 points in their NHL careers, this duo has created countless unforgettable moments. Over 18 seasons together, they have won three Stanley Cups and captured the hearts of hockey fans everywhere. Crosby has averaged 1.25 points per game in 1,272 NHL games, while Malkin has averaged 1.13 points per game in 1,145 games. The story of Crosby and Malkin closely mirrors that of McDavid and Draisaitl.

McDavid Crosby Oilers Penguins

Crosby, much like McDavid, is known as a generational talent and has benefited from the exceptional skill of Malkin for years. Remarkably, McDavid was drafted almost exactly a decade after Crosby, with the German superstar Draisaitl joining the Oilers a year earlier in 2014. The chemistry between McDavid and Draisaitl was evident from the moment they first played together.

How Does McDavid-Draisaitl Compare?

In their relatively short careers, McDavid and Draisaitl have already solidified their names in NHL history. Across 1,364 combined NHL games, they have accumulated a remarkable total of 1,832 points. Breaking it down, McDavid has recorded 982 points in just 645 games, giving him an impressive average of 1.52 points per game, ranking him third for the highest points per game average in NHL history. Meanwhile, Draisaitl has tallied 850 points in 719 career games, averaging 1.18 points per game, which places him 16th all-time for points per game average.

Although McDavid and Draisaitl have posted impressive numbers during their nine seasons together, they are still seeking their first Stanley Cup. In contrast, Crosby and Malkin captured their first championship together in just three seasons. Nonetheless, the magic produced by these historic dynamic duos has thrilled hockey fans for nearly two decades. Will a Stanley Cup solidify the McDavid-Draisaitl pairing as the greatest duo of the 21st century, or will the legacy of Crosby and Malkin remain timeless?

