Should The Flames Be Worried About Jakob Pelletier?

Jakob Pelletier is one of the many young players expected to be part of the Calgary Flames’ future. The 23-year-old was a first-round pick from the QMJHL in the 2019 NHL Draft. In the 2021-22 season, Pelletier had his best season in the AHL, scoring 27 goals and 62 points in 65 games. His strong play in the minors during the 2022-23 season earned him a call-up to the NHL, where he made his debut with the Flames. Pelletier played 24 games, scoring three goals and seven points.

While his stats weren’t eye-catching, his performance at the NHL level was promising. Pelletier found chemistry with players like Jonathan Huberdeau and proved to be a valuable young asset for a team that heavily relies on its veterans. For the 2023-2024 season, Pelletier was expected to make the roster out of training camp and build on his strong play from the previous year.

Jakob Pelletier Flames

However, a major setback occurred. Pelletier suffered a severe shoulder injury during a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken and was diagnosed to be out long-term. Although Pelletier eventually returned to action, his performance didn’t quite meet expectations. At 23, he is still young, but should the Flames be concerned about his health and development?

Pelletier Will Need To Earn Roster Spot With Flames

Upon his return to action, Pelletier spent most of the season in the AHL, where he recorded five goals and 12 points in 18 games for the Calgary Wranglers. During their postseason run, he didn’t make a significant impact, averaging half a point per game with three points in six playoff games. As the Flames continue their rebuild, training camp will remain competitive. Pelletier won’t be guaranteed a roster spot; he’ll need to demonstrate that he can earn a place on the team.

Every practice session on the ice will be vital for him and other young prospects vying for a spot on the NHL roster. While staying healthy is important, skill level and work ethic will also play a significant role. To make an impression, Pelletier will need to distinguish himself for all the right reasons.

It’s also important to note that Pelletier is currently still an RFA and will need to be signed to a new deal. My guess is that it’ll probably end up being a one to two-year “prove it” deal. Calgary will give Pelletier many chances to prove that he can stay in the NHL for a full season, assuming his health is in order. However, he’ll need to show considerable progression in his game, as he turns 24 in March. If Pelletier continues to struggle with injuries or fails to demonstrate his skill at the NHL level, concerns about his future with the team will intensify.

Writing Off Pelletier Is A Mistake, But Expectations Are Still There

This season was challenging for Pelletier, and luck was not on his side. While it’s reasonable to have concerns, giving up on a 23-year-old would be completely illogical.

Pelletier was a first-round pick for a reason, the kid has skill and possesses a scoring pedigree. Some players don’t make an immediate jump to the NHL and this is where proper development comes in. In my opinion, the Flames have handled Pelletier just fine by letting him spend the second half of last season in the AHL. Rushing a young player never works out.

With that being said, progress needs to be shown as well. It’ll be a fresh start next season for a Flames team that doesn’t have any big expectations. Training camp will be wide open as everyone will get a look, so expect the young players to put on a show to impress. As for Pelletier, you need to cut the kid some slack, but at the same time, many fans are expecting him to take the next step. For the Flames, it’ll be in their best interest to give Pelletier all the opportunities in the world to prove himself. The team is still expected to make more moves, and roster spots could open up quite quickly.

Still, that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any less competition. For Pelletier, this arguably may be the most important season of his career, as his performance could dictate his future with the Flames and in the NHL.

