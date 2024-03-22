Capitals’ Tom Wilson Suspended 6 Games for High Stick

NHL forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games after his high-sticking incident on Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Noah Gregor. The NHL Department of Player Safety released the rulings after their in-person hearing on Friday afternoon.

Washington’s Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games for high-sticking Toronto’s Noah Gregor. https://t.co/TIDDAbbgoe — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 22, 2024

Wilson will forfeit $161,458.32 in salary for his six-game suspension. It is not yet known if he will try to appeal the suspension. Doing so could lead to a reduced suspension, but could also lead to further disciplinary action beyond what the DoPS determined was necessary.

Wilson’s Play Was Reckless, Intentional, and Dangerous

Wilson’s reckless use of his stick, along with his history with supplemental discipline played into the DoPS’ decision. The video described the play as dangerous and well within Wilson’s control. This was not a play that resulted from two players engaged in a direct hockey play or as Wilson was off balance. He knew what he was doing, even if he argues he didn’t mean to strike Gregor in the face. They specifically note that he reached back to get extra momentum on the stick infraction which was extremely dangerous and could have caused serious injury.

The Capitals will be without Tom Wilson for the following games

3/22 vs CAR

3/24 vs WPG

3/26 vs DET

3/28 @ TOR

3/30 vs BOS

4/2 @ BUF

Wilson would be eligible to return April 4th in Pittsburgh.