3rd Period Powerhouses: The Resilience in the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that knows how to handle adversity. Whether that adversity comes over a multi-game stretch or within the 60 minutes of a particular contest, becoming a team that can win games after trailing behind defines their unmistakable resilience. More importantly, having a team overcome any obstacles thrown at them is key to a playoff run. Fortunately, the Oilers are exactly that kind of team.

The Oilers’ season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Firstly, they had the worst start to a season in franchise history. Subsequently, head coach Jay Woodcroft was fired. Under a new coach, the Oilers went on a heater, the second-longest win streak in their history. Now, as the Oilers are holding second in the Pacific Division, they’re within a stone’s throw of the Vancouver Canucks. Despite the early adversity, the team has found a way to thrive, building an even stronger sense of confidence than if everything were to come easy.

The @PredsNHL (14-0-2), who established the longest point streak in franchise history, joined the Oilers (16-0-0) as the second team to capture a point in 16 consecutive games this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Tqsm8Evazj pic.twitter.com/IZ0HsBDRvA — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 22, 2024

From the lowest of lows to the highest of highs, the Oilers have seen it all this season. Individually, it’s been an up-and-down ride too. Connor McDavid was faced with the worst scoring slump of his career at the start of the season. He’s turned it around and jumped to third in the scoring race. He’s doing it in interesting ways too. For example, he scored four points against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night without registering a single shot on goal.

The goaltending was an issue at times. Evan Bouchard struggled early but has become one of the dynamic offensive defensemen in the NHL. Draisaitl has had his moments of hot and cold and depth forwards have taken some time to get going.

Still, led by McDavid’s undeniable determination, the Oilers turned a 12-15-1 record into a 42-21-4 record. Effectively they turned their tragedies into works of art.

The Oilers Have a Unique Ability to Swing Momentum in Games

Not only have the Oilers turned their season around completely, they possess the ability to do that during games. The Oilers sit third for most comeback wins this season — with 21 comeback victories, 15 one-goal comebacks, and six two-goal comebacks. Additionally, the Oilers hold a record of 13-3-1 when tied after 40 minutes. They possess the power to swing the momentum of games; specifically, the Oilers can do this in games where they are struggling.

Edmonton’s ability to turn on the jets is no more evident than when you look more closely at their third periods. Thursday’s third-period blowout win over the Sabres was both evidence of Edmonton’s drive when it matters and an embarrassment for the Sabres. It was also proof that the Oilers can do more over 60 minutes.

After 20 minutes the Oilers were down 2-0, after 40 minutes the game was tied 3-3. The resilience of the Oilers led to an explosive third, turning a 3-3 game into an 8-3 final shows the Oilers know how to swing momentum.

Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers NHL

“It doesn’t just happen. It takes a year to figure it out, you know? How to elevate your game, how to grab a hold of a game when things aren’t going well,” stated forward Zach Hyman after Thursday’s win.

The hope is that this ability to fight back or take over a period will lead to postseason success. If the Oilers can figure out how to win without the need to muster up miraculous comebacks, they could win the Stanley Cup.

Next: Capitals’ Tom Wilson Suspended 6 Games for High Stick