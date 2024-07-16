Canucks Sign Goaltender Arturs Silovs to an Extension

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Artūrs Šilovs to a two-year contract worth $850,000 annually. The 23-year-old goaltender will be vying for a regular role with the team during the upcoming training camp.
“Artūrs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” said GM Allvin. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club.”
Šilovs Is Trending in the Right Direction
Šilovs has demonstrated both promise and inconsistency in his limited NHL experience. Over the past two seasons, he has made nine appearances for the Canucks, starting all of them. Despite posting a modest .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.62 goals-against average (GAA), he managed an impressive 6-2-1 record. These stats suggest he has the potential to be a reliable spot-starter for a strong team and could temporarily take over as the primary goaltender if Thatcher Demko faces injuries.
His most impressive showing was in the playoffs as he came in and backstopped the Canucks to a strong series against the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton prevailed, but he was one of the main reasons that the series was close. Šilovs made his playoff debut in the NHL, appearing in 10 games and recording a 5-5 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 SV%.
In the 2023-24 season, Šilovs played 34 regular season games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, achieving a record of 16-11-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 SV%. He also played four regular season games with Vancouver, where he posted a 3-0-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and an .881 SV%. Furthermore,
Next: Joe Pavelski Officially Announces His NHL Retirement
More News
-
Los Angeles Kings/ 18 hours ago
Kings Sign Quinton Byfield To A Five-Year Extension
The Los Angeles Kings have signed former second-overall pick Quinton Byfield to a five-year...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Could the Edmonton Oilers make an offseason move with shockingly inactive team that hasn't...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
How Much Is Evan Bouchard’s Lethal Weapon Worth to the Oilers
Edmonton Oilers Defensemen Evan Bouchard has slowly devolved into having a lethal shot. Often...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
What’s Going On Between The Flames And Oliver Kylington?
Oliver Kylington remains unsigned and mutual interest has been expressed by the Flames. Why...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Are Draisaitl and McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers Linked or Not?
Are the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid contract talks with Edmonton Oilers linked or...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal
Barrett Hayton signs with the Utah Hockey Club. Can the young forward have a...