Canucks Sign Goaltender Arturs Silovs to an Extension

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced that the Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Artūrs Šilovs to a two-year contract worth $850,000 annually. The 23-year-old goaltender will be vying for a regular role with the team during the upcoming training camp.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announces that the #Canucks have agreed to terms with goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a 2-year contract.



DETAILS | https://t.co/lTJtetk5jJ pic.twitter.com/w0xtW066qv — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) July 16, 2024

“Artūrs helped us out a lot when called upon last year as he continues to grow and develop as a goalie,” said GM Allvin. “We expect him to come into training camp and battle for a full-time position with the big club.”

Šilovs Is Trending in the Right Direction

Šilovs has demonstrated both promise and inconsistency in his limited NHL experience. Over the past two seasons, he has made nine appearances for the Canucks, starting all of them. Despite posting a modest .898 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.62 goals-against average (GAA), he managed an impressive 6-2-1 record. These stats suggest he has the potential to be a reliable spot-starter for a strong team and could temporarily take over as the primary goaltender if Thatcher Demko faces injuries.

Arturs Silovs extension Canucks

His most impressive showing was in the playoffs as he came in and backstopped the Canucks to a strong series against the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton prevailed, but he was one of the main reasons that the series was close. Šilovs made his playoff debut in the NHL, appearing in 10 games and recording a 5-5 record with a 2.91 GAA and an .898 SV%.

In the 2023-24 season, Šilovs played 34 regular season games with the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, achieving a record of 16-11-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a .907 SV%. He also played four regular season games with Vancouver, where he posted a 3-0-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and an .881 SV%. Furthermore,

Next: Joe Pavelski Officially Announces His NHL Retirement