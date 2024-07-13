Canucks Likely to Hold off On Brock Boeser Extension

While he’s eligible to sign right now and the Vancouver Canucks certainly want to keep him with the team, the franchise is approaching Brock Boeser‘s contract extension cautiously. By prioritizing a wait-and-see approach for the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season, the Canucks aim to ensure they don’t overpay for the forward on the heels of a huge season.

Despite Boeser’s impressive 40-goal campaign last year, the team is mindful of his inconsistent performance in previous seasons and the uncertainties surrounding his future production. There is a small risk that waiting too long will strain a relationship that has seen its share of ups and downs, but the Canucks know that they need more data before paying big bucks on another long-term deal.

Brock Boeser Canucks

According to insights from Frankie Corrado of TSN, the Canucks have taken care of most of their big names and Boeser is the last of them. Having locked in core players like J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, and Quinn Hughes, alongside Thatcher Demko‘s affordable $5 million contract for another year, it’s a matter of finding the right deal for Boeser.

Boeser, historically a near-point-per-game player has been hampered by injuries and has sometimes struggled to justify his $6.65 million salary. He had an incredible 2023-24 regular season and playoff run, but with consistent performances plaguing his career, was last year an anomaly? His standout season has certainly elevated his market value, but signing him now means committing based on a peak year, which could potentially inflate his asking price.

The Canucks Are Reportedly Electing To Wait

The Canucks are keen to observe Boeser’s performance this season before finalizing any long-term deal, aiming to gauge whether he can sustain his prolific scoring or revert to previous inconsistencies. It might not take long, should he come out of the gate quickly and pick up right where he left off.

This measured approach may help secure Boeser at a fair market rate while managing financial risks associated with his past performance fluctuations. Once they know Boeser is on track to keep up his production levels, the team will have no issues committing to him.

