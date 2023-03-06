Canucks Could Still Move Miller, Boeser, Myers, & Ekman-Larsson

The Vancouver Canucks lack of deals and this season’s trade deadline had some people baffled. So too, the moves they did make had others scratching their heads. A team that has been underperforming and reportedly ready to move on from much of its core kept all of its big names outside of Bo Horvat. Insiders were wondering what the franchise was doing and if there was a long-term plan in place that actually made sense.

Patrick Johnston of The Province doesn’t seem convinced the Canucks are actually going to hold on to their tradable assets despite a lack of moves this past week. Rumors surrounded Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller, as there were as many questions about Conor Garland, Tyler Myers, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and even Thatcher Demko. Would all of these players be Canucks next season? Would any of them?

Johnston notes of the Miller trade talk: “Based on reporting by Postmedia and others, the Canucks clearly engaged in trade talks with other teams about Miller, looking to see if they could move Miller elsewhere.” He notes the rumors connecting him to the Penguins but didn’t confirm which team was having the discussion with GM Patrik Allvin. What he did say was that while there was interest, there wasn’t an “official offer”. Most people are suggesting this is just semantics. Miller was moving if the Canucks got the deal they wanted, one that might have featured a young center coming back the other way.

If the Canucks are going to make a move on Miller, it needs to be before the trade protection on his new deal kicks in next season.

Boeser Miller Canucks trade rumors

Johnston also said of a possible Boeser deal:

Sources confirmed to Postmedia that Boeser was a trade option considered by the Pittsburgh Penguins, but in the end they traded for Nashville’s Mikael Granlund.It should not go without notice that Granlund’s cap hit is US$5 million and his contract runs for two more seasons beyond this one, the same term as Boeser’s.

The Canucks didn’t want to retain salary in a Boeser deal, which is potentially why a trade never occurred.

As for Tyler Myers, there is a belief that once the Canucks pay his $5 million signing bonus and he’s due only the $1 million cash, he might be more attractive to other teams. His $6 million cap hit is an issue, but “there are a few teams around the league interested in a player whose real-cash cost is low but whose cap hit is high,” Johnston writes.

Myers does have a 10-team no-trade list that could make things a bit more complicated from a Canucks’ standpoint.

Finally, when it comes to Ekman-Larsson, Allvin indicated he didn’t want to use a buyout on the player if it wasn’t necessary. It might be unavoidable. That would cost the Canucks $19.3 million and keep a cap hit on the books for the next eight years. In the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons, that dead cap hit would jump to $5 million, before dropping down to $2 million for the remaining four years.

Next: Oilers Attempted to Trade for Timo Meier Ahead of Deadline