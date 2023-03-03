James van Riemsdyk was one of the bigger names on the trade bait board and headed into the final moments of the NHL Trade Deadline, the Detroit Red Wings had potentially found a replacement for Tyler Bertuzzi by acquiring the forward. It was a confusing report considering JVR is a pending UFA and it’s not clear if the Red Wings are going to try and re-sign the player. So too, the team is not necessarily making a playoff push, even if they’re only five points out of the race.
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Detroit Red Wings was going to land the forward, pending a physical and a trade call. That trade call never came. News then broke that something fell apart between the two teams and that perhaps the Red Wings pulled out of the deal. That is, assuming, there was ever a deal actually done.
Vegas, Winnipeg and Seattle were rumored to be among those with the most interest in van Riemsdyk. The Red Wings were never really considered a part of the discussion, at least not by insiders leading into trade deadline day. Calgary had inquired too, but the Flames stayed relatively quiet considering their odds of making the postseason.
Pierre LeBrun spoke to Flyers’ GM Chuck Fletcher and quoted him in a tweet following the rumored deal. He wrote: “Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher says he “didn’t receive a firm offer from any team” on JVR. Says they spoke with one team about a trade concept. But it was conditional on that team making another move. And that move didn’t happen. Worked the market hard past few weeks but no fit.”
Next: Jordan Greenway Traded From the Wild to Sabres
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
James van Riemsdyk Not Traded Despite Red Wings Rumors
James van Riemsdyk was not traded despite last-minute rumors that he was going to...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Penguins Trade for Dmitry Kulikov from the Anaheim Ducks
The Pittsburgh Penguins are sending Brock McGinn and a 3rd-round pick to Anaheim Ducks...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
What’s Happening with a Possible Joel Edmundson Trade
NHL trade talk rumors continue to surround Joel Edmundson. Will health concerns be the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Trade Lockwood & Pick for Vitali Kravtsov From Rangers
The Vancouver Canucks trade for F Vitali Kravtsov from the New York Rangers in...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Dmitry Orlov Scratched from Capitals Lineup for Trade Purposes
Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway are being held out from tonight's game versus...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 1 week ago
Blackhawks Acquire Nikita Zaitsev from Senators
The Ottawa Senators trade Nikita Zaitsev to the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, clearing...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 weeks ago
Rangers Add More Depth with Tyler Motte Reunion
The New York Rangers continue to stay busy ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Huberdeau’s Agent Hints Fun Being Sucked Out Of Flames Players
Does Allan Walsh's tweet about the negativity in Calgary hint there's a big problem...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Sens GM: ‘No Chance’ Alex DeBrincat is Traded At NHL Deadline
The Senators' main decision-maker isn't willing to trade his prized pending RFA anytime soon.
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 weeks ago
Red Wings, Olli Maatta Agree on Two-Year Contract Extension
The Red Wings lock up a steady defender with plenty of experience to keep...
Pingback: John Klingberg Traded by Ducks to the Minnesota Wild | Gems Hockey