Oilers Attempted to Trade for Timo Meier Ahead of Deadline

While there were rumors the Edmonton Oilers might have been looking for a right-winger ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline, they ultimately didn’t acquire one. Even if they’d been in the market for someone, it wasn’t arguably the biggest name to move during deadline week — Timo Meier.
While the Oilers were linked to names like Patrick Kane or Max Domi, Elliotte Friedman shockingly reported during the Saturday night 32 Thoughts segment of Hockey Night in Canada that the Oilers made a serious pitch for Meier.
He noted:
“To me, one of the most facinating things is the Edmonton Oilers made a legitimate pitch for Timo Meier. Now obviously, it didn’t happen. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils, but the Oilers did take a long look into it. From what I understand, they made an offer. They were looking at it like ‘we’ll bring him in and figure everything out in the summer after the season.’ But they wanted him for the playoffs. I thought it was a really interesting idea.
I think Calgary looked at it too, but they were more interested in it too if they could sign him. But Edmonton, Jeff, was willing to do it and just let this play out down the road.”
Whether Holland had the intention of potentially locking up Meier to a long-term deal after the season or not is unclear. What seems clear is that the GM was prepared to push every single chip in to make his team as strong as possible. The window to win in Edmonton is now and while the Oilers tried to shore up their defense by swapping Tyson Barrie for Mattias Ekholm, then added some forward depth in Nick Bjugstad, Meier would have been the shocker of the week.
This would have been Holland giving up the 2024 first-round pick, more prospects and likely a roster player like Kailer Yamamoto or Warren Foegele to make it work. Then, it would have meant trying to make a run this season in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup because it’s unlikely Edmonton could afford to keep Meier’s contract long-term. He’s due a $10 million qualifying offer and the Oilers would have likely flipped him in the summer in an attempt to recoup assets before the NHL Draft.
It would have been a gusty move and potentially a careless one, but it would have pushed the Oilers above the pack in a tight Western Conference and potentially made them the favorites to get to the Stanley Cup Final.
