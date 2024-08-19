Canadiens Make Trade For Patrik Laine With Blue Jackets

On Monday afternoon, Elliotte Friedman reported that the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets were getting closer on terms that would see forward Patrik Laine traded to the Habs before the start of the 2024-25 NHL season. The Canadiens were rumored to be linked to Laine, but there was also speculation that no deals were close and that trade interest in the forward wasn’t heavy. Friedman’s post suggests some ground has been made and potentially things have changed.

Minutes after he broke the story, Friedman reported the deal was done. Full details:

To CBJ: D Jordan Harris

To MTL: F Patrik Laine, 2026 2nd round pick

This update follows Canadiens insider Eric Engels’ appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, where he addressed the rumors connecting the Canadiens to a trade for Laine. While the Canadiens have been heavily discussed as a potential suitor for Laine, Engels suggests it’s time to “get real” about the situation, noting that the team’s interest would likely be “minimal” at best.

Again, maybe things have changed.

Patrik Laine to Canadiens trade rumors

Engels said that Laine was on the market for a reason and added that the winger’s production has dropped. That in combination with him coming out of the Player’s Assistance Program made it feel like the odds of the Canadiens showing real interest were low. “It just has been lacking in different departments. He wants a new start, I can understand that,” Engels said. He added that no teams had really stepped up but one and explained, “I don’t know that the Montreal Canadians are one of them they feel they have an extremely healthy room. Whether or not they want to incorporate somebody like him and what he’s coming with into it at this juncture of their development is a question.”

Blue Jackets Get The Deal They Wanted

Don Waddell said of the trade, as cited by Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers:

“We want players that want to be Blue Jackets and Patrik made it clear that he thought a change of scenery was best for him. We were able to acquire a good young player in Jordan Harris while maintaining financial flexibility in this deal which was very important to us. We wish Patrik all the best.” –

Frank Seravalli reported that the Blue Jackets did not retain salary in the deal. That suggests the Canadiens didn’t have to pay much to acquire Laine. He is also reporting that defenseman Jordan Harris is going back to the Blue Jackets.

