Calvin Pickard Looks to Right a Wrong as Oilers Face Blackhawks

Despite being less than a week into the NHL season, early concerns have plagued a handful of teams. Among them, the Edmonton Oilers had early goaltender worries. In a lackluster performance, the Oilers got blown out by a score of 6-0 in their season opener against the Winnipeg Jets. Stuart Skinner was pulled and Calvin Pickard came on in relief. It will be Pickard who gets the starter role in Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

This isn’t just about Skinner’s performance as the Oilers have back-to-back games this weekend, partially explaining why tonight will mark Pickard’s first regular season action.

Pickard found himself playing the last 30 minutes of the season opener after coming in relief of Stuart Skinner. Pickard found a way to stay calm and stop the bleeding, even though the Oilers didn’t show up to play. He only allowed one goal against. The hope is he can lead the Oilers to their first win of the season against Connor Bedard and company.

Calvin Pickard gets the start on Saturday versus the Blackhawks.

After starting last season in the AHL, Pickard proved himself as an NHL-caliber goalie last season. Despite not getting his first start till December, Pickard logged a .909 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average in 23 games. His ability to come into high-pressure situations and consistently give the Oilers a second chance is a highly valuable asset for Edmonton. Especially considering the inconsistency that has seemingly plagued the Oilers for years.

Pickard’s Contract Extension

Pickard played a major role in the Oilers’ playoff success last year. Using his ability to jumpstart a team, he gave the Oilers a second chance in their intense Round 2 matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, effectively saving their season. This, along with his excellent and reliable regular season play earned him a well-deserved two-year contract extension.

Pickard looks to give the Oilers a chance to right a wrong on opening night. The disappointing blowout loss has raised concerns. The Oilers and Pickard look to shut down in the season’s first back-to-back game situation.

Next: Oilers Re-Signing Goaltender Calvin Pickard to 2-Yr Extension