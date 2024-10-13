A recent episode of The Hockey Writers Roundtable dove into the trade rumors surrounding Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren. With Liljegren’s future in Toronto uncertain, these hockey analysts discussed whether the young Swede would be moved and speculated on potential landing spots, including the Edmonton Oilers as a rumored trade destination.

As Liljegren has slipped down the Maple Leafs depth chart, questions arise about whether a scenery change could benefit him and the team.

The video of their discussion can be seen below:

Is a Timothy Liljegren Trade Inevitable?

Jim Bay started the conversation by stating his belief that a trade is likely in Liljegren’s future. With Liljegren seemingly buried on the Maple Leafs’ depth chart, Bay feels it’s a situation where “it’ll be good for both parties to move on.” He emphasizes that while Liljegren has value, plenty of teams with cap space and draft capital could benefit from acquiring a solid defenseman like him.

Bay specifically mentioned the Chicago Blackhawks as a potential landing spot. Despite their ongoing defensive struggles despite recent additions, Bay believes Liljegren could be helpful for their blue line. He notes, “Almost any other place in the NHL is gonna benefit him,” and sees this as a trade that would help Liljegren find a more significant role while assisting Toronto in getting something in return.

What is Liljegren Worth in a Trade?

Bay isn’t optimistic about the Maple Leafs fetching a high return for Liljegren. He draws comparisons to Rasmus Sandin, another young defenseman traded by the Leafs last season. Although Sandin fetched a first-round pick in return from the Washington Capitals, Bay doesn’t believe Liljegren will garner that compensation. He feels Liljegren’s value is closer to that of a mid-round pick, though he still sees him as “a guy that could be useful on a team.”

Could the Oilers Be a Trade Fit for Liljegren?

Jacob Billington took a different angle, suggesting the Edmonton Oilers as a possible destination. Billington highlighted Liljegren’s offensive abilities, noting that despite playing just 55 games last season, he managed to post 23 points. He argued that Liljegren’s right-handed shot and puck-moving skills could make him an attractive option for the Oilers, who need depth on the right side of their defense.

Timothy Liljegren trade rumors are out there. Do the Edmonton Oilers make sense for the Maple Leafs?

Billington believes Liljegren’s ability to move the puck and contribute offensively makes him a valuable asset for teams like Edmonton. “Every time Liljegren’s name comes up, I think of the Oilers,” he said, envisioning Liljegren playing behind and learning from Evan Bouchard. Billington speculated that Liljegren could be worth a second-round pick, a price he believes the Oilers would be willing to pay to shore up their blue line.

The Bottom Line: Should the Maple Leafs Trade Liljegren?

The Hockey Writers Roundtable suggests that Liljegren’s days in Toronto may be numbered. Bay and Billington agree that a trade is likely, though the return is debatable. Bay envisions teams like the Blackhawks making a move for the young defenseman, while Billington sees the Oilers as an ideal fit for his skill set.

Ultimately, Liljegren’s future hinges on whether Toronto can find a suitor willing to offer a reasonable return. While a mid-round pick or a second-rounder seems like a fair price, the question remains: should the Maple Leafs part ways with a defenseman who still has the potential to grow, or is it time for Liljegren to seek opportunity elsewhere? The speculation will continue as trade rumors heat up, but one thing is clear—Liljegren’s future in Toronto is far from certain.

