Bruins Top Knights for 1st Regulation Win in 10 Games

Against all the odds, Boston prevailed at home against the Las Vegas Golden Knights 5-4. The Bruins came out hot, scoring three goals within 90 seconds in the 1st period. The Bruins followed suit again in February, however, the momentum died. Vegas came out in the 2nd and outscored Boston 3-1, flipping the script on a dime. 3rd-period heroics from Jeremy Swayman ended up being the difference in the Bruins’ winning effort. Swayman came up with 3 crucial saves in the last 2 minutes of regulation, even while on the Power Play.

Boston’s consistency on the defensive end once again showed to be a glaring weak spot. The 1st period saw the Bruins’ offense come out on fire, with 17 shots to Vegas’ 7. That flipped almost identically as the 2nd period started. Boston struggled to keep the puck out of their zone until the middle of the 3rd. A nightmare short-handed goal came at the wrong time for Vegas in the 3rd period. Although seemingly asleep at the wheel, Boston capitalized on their next Power Play goal to secure the victory.

A 1-2 Power Play night is exactly what Boston needed to secure Jim Montgomery‘s 100th win as a coach of the Bruins. A fitting gift to lead the coach, and team, into the month of March.

The Lower Lines Thrive

Morgan Geekie continues to be a shining spot of the 2024 season, scoring his first career hat trick. The Bruins’ depth will continue to be the biggest difference-maker as the push to the playoffs continues. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand will continue to lead the charge, but the deciding factor continues to be consistency on the next lines. Goals from Providence call-up Mason Lohrei and defensive depth in Jesper Boqvist bode well for Boston’s concerns of being too top-heavy.

Bruins goalies

Now, If Boston can continue the offensive onslaught they seemed to have mastered this season, they will ride the confidence wave. And March may very well be less worrisome. But, if the defensive effort, in particular, special teams play, can improve even the slightest of margins, then the push for the Stanley Cup will be a lot more comfortable in Beantown.

