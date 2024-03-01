Oilers Added Top-4 D-Man in Offer to Flames For Tanev [Rumor]

The Calgary Flames traded Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars this week. That wasn’t before getting several offers from other teams, including one that was believed to have come from the Edmonton Oilers. Interestingly, it is believed the Oilers offered more than the Stars in return but had an asterisk on the deal that didn’t interest Dallas.

According to Pierre LeBrun, it’s his understanding that the Flames did receive an offer including a first-round pick from one of the other teams interested in Tanev. He notes in a recent article for The Athletic, that the offer wasn’t solely for a first-round pick; it also required Calgary to take on a player with term left on their contract. It is believed that might have been Oilers’ defenseman Cody Ceci.

The Flames found this condition less appealing, and understandably so. LeBrun admits he doesn’t know for sure that the Oilers made this offer, but said it’s plausible. He noted that either Edmonton, suggesting its first-round pick for Tanev along with Cody Ceci (locked in through the next season at a $3.25 million AAV), or Colorado, proposing a first-round pick while seeking the Flames to absorb Ryan Johansen (contracted through the next season at a $4 million AAV), might be the potential teams in question.

It’s not clear, although it is assumed there would be, what the salary retention would have been in the deal. Dallas ended up getting Tanev at a 75% reduced rate thanks to the Devils getting involved.

Why Would the Oilers Make This Offer?

There are a couple of reasons Edmonton might have done this. First, it’s plausible they saw Tanev as an upgrade. Second, GM Ken Holland might have been looking to move salary off of next season’s books, and with Ceci locked in for one more season, this trade could have accomplished two items on his to-do list at once.

The issue for the Oilers would have been depth on defense and what other moves might have been ruled out if the trade had gone through. Using their first-rounder on Tanev means the Oilers wouldn’t have had it for a top-six winger. Many believe that has been deemed their priority ahead of the trade deadline.

