Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons

After an illustrious career spanning 1,032 games with the Boston Bruins, David Krejci has officially called it quits in the NHL. Having played for an impressive 16 seasons, the 37-year-old’s decision to retire marks the end of his storied tenure with the Bruins.

While Krejci bids farewell to the NHL, he hasn’t mentioned or potentially ruled out the possibility of continuing his hockey journey in different arenas. He may not continue, but his statement has left the door open for a potential return to play in the Czech Extraliga, where he participated during the 2021-22 season.

In his retirement announcement, Krejci specified that he’s stepping away from the NHL after a remarkable 15 full seasons. Expressing gratitude, he extended his appreciation to key figures within the Bruins organization. Krejci acknowledged Bruins President Cam Neely and General Manager Don Sweeney for allowing him the time to make this significant decision and for their continuous support throughout his tenure. He also expressed deep gratitude to the Jacobs family and the entire Bruins organization for their unwavering belief in him, which allowed him to become an integral part of their hockey family for so many years.

He added, “To my teammates, I have been very lucky to be on so many good teams and play with so many great players. You always start as coworkers but end as friends, and I’m so proud to have met some of my closest friends over the years. That’s the best part about our sport. Thank you to all the coaching staff I was lucky to have in my career. I was coached by some of the best coaches in the world.”

With the fourth-highest points total from the 2004 NHL Draft class, Krejci’s legacy finds itself nestled behind only the likes of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Blake Wheeler—players who were all selected within the top five of that draft. This achievement stands as a testament to Krejci’s skill, dedication, and impact on the game over his remarkable career.

As David Krejci steps away from the Boston Bruins and the NHL, his legacy as a veteran playmaker and a cherished member of the Bruins family will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the sport and its fans.

Krejci played 1,032 games, scoring 231 goals and dishing out 555 assists for 786 points and a plus-166. He played in 1,032 games (fifth all-time), compiled 555 assists (fifth all-time), and posted 786 points (ninth all-time).

