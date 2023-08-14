Whatever Happened to ex-Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete?

Defenseman Victor Mete is one of those players who move around a lot. He’s a good player and is known for his speed on the ice and quick puck movement, but he’s just not good enough to stay in one place for a long period of time.

Last Season Mete Was with the Maple Leafs

Last season, Mete was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he played, he didn’t play badly. However, his 2022-23 season was marred by injuries that kept him off the ice for the Maple Leafs. During his first 11 games with Toronto, he recorded two assists, three hits, and nine blocks. However, he then suffered a lower-body injury that kept him off the ice for the remainder of the season.

The #Flyers are reportedly signing defenseman Victor Mete to a two-way deal ($775K/$450K).



The 25 year old had two assists in 11 games for the Maple Leafs last season (6 AHL games).



He has 45 points (5 G, 40 A) in 247 NHL games with Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.… pic.twitter.com/p7EingCVto — Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) July 5, 2023

Unfortunately for Mete, the team decided not to bring him back. He didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the team, which immediately made him an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Fortunately, it didn’t take him long to sign a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Now Mete gets a chance to prove his worth in a new location and with a different team.

Mete’s Season in Toronto Was One Where He Moved Up and Down

Mete’s journey with the Maple Leafs was marked by a movement up and down between the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies and the big club. He only played six games with the Marlies and 11 with the Maple Leafs.

That said, there was a stretch when a large number of the Maple Leafs’ defensemen were down with injuries. Mete stepped in and played well enough that the team kept winning. His versatility as an extra defenseman allowed him to contribute to the team’s defensive efforts.

Then, Mete Was Done for the Season

In an unfortunate twist (no pun intended), Mete faced an injury setback during his time with the Maple Leafs that put him out for the remainder of the season. He was placed on injured reserve and then moved to long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He didn’t have a chance to return to the ice with the blue and white.

Mete Signed with the Philadelphia Flyers During the Offseason

This offseason, Mete’s services were desired by the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed on July 5, 2023, for the NHL’s league minimum $775,000. As he transitions to the Flyers, he’ll start writing the next chapter of his career.

The Flyers are a rebuilding team, and Mete’s one-year contract should give him with a chance to show his skills. He likely has a better chance to earn more playing time with the Flyers than he’d have with the Maple Leafs.

Victor Mete is signing with the flyers. Seems purely like a depth move but he is only 25 so maybe he finds his feet under torts. Not a bad idea kn my opinion — Daily Flyers (@Daily__Flyers) July 5, 2023

Here’s wishing that he can overcome his injury challenges and get the chance to make a positive impact. If so, Mete might yet build a successful career in the NHL.

Mete is one of many journeymen NHL players who moves from team to team. There’s always space for players like him on team’s lineups. Good luck to him in finding a long-term team.

