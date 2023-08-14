Whatever Happened to ex-Maple Leafs’ Victor Mete?

Defenseman Victor Mete is one of those players who move around a lot. He’s a good player and is known for his speed on the ice and quick puck movement, but he’s just not good enough to stay in one place for a long period of time.
Related: Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Is Still Here & Ready to Go
Last Season Mete Was with the Maple Leafs
Last season, Mete was a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. When he played, he didn’t play badly. However, his 2022-23 season was marred by injuries that kept him off the ice for the Maple Leafs. During his first 11 games with Toronto, he recorded two assists, three hits, and nine blocks. However, he then suffered a lower-body injury that kept him off the ice for the remainder of the season.
Unfortunately for Mete, the team decided not to bring him back. He didn’t receive a qualifying offer from the team, which immediately made him an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Fortunately, it didn’t take him long to sign a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Now Mete gets a chance to prove his worth in a new location and with a different team.
Mete’s Season in Toronto Was One Where He Moved Up and Down
Mete’s journey with the Maple Leafs was marked by a movement up and down between the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies and the big club. He only played six games with the Marlies and 11 with the Maple Leafs.
That said, there was a stretch when a large number of the Maple Leafs’ defensemen were down with injuries. Mete stepped in and played well enough that the team kept winning. His versatility as an extra defenseman allowed him to contribute to the team’s defensive efforts.
Related: Can Calle Jarnkrok Score 20 Goals Again this Season?
Then, Mete Was Done for the Season
In an unfortunate twist (no pun intended), Mete faced an injury setback during his time with the Maple Leafs that put him out for the remainder of the season. He was placed on injured reserve and then moved to long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury. He didn’t have a chance to return to the ice with the blue and white.
Mete Signed with the Philadelphia Flyers During the Offseason
This offseason, Mete’s services were desired by the Philadelphia Flyers. He signed on July 5, 2023, for the NHL’s league minimum $775,000. As he transitions to the Flyers, he’ll start writing the next chapter of his career.
The Flyers are a rebuilding team, and Mete’s one-year contract should give him with a chance to show his skills. He likely has a better chance to earn more playing time with the Flyers than he’d have with the Maple Leafs.
Here’s wishing that he can overcome his injury challenges and get the chance to make a positive impact. If so, Mete might yet build a successful career in the NHL.
Mete is one of many journeymen NHL players who moves from team to team. There’s always space for players like him on team’s lineups. Good luck to him in finding a long-term team.
Related: Are Maple Leafs Fans Mixed About Joseph Woll’s Potential?
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 2 mins ago
Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons
Boston Bruins' long-serving player David Krejci retires after 16 seasons, leaving an indelible mark...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Tatar Talks Heat Up as Penguins and Forward Eyeing Each Other
Tatar confirms interest from the Penguins during free-agency, but won't commit as he eyes...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Multiple Signs Sam Gagner Returning to the Edmonton Oilers
There's a belief that a handful of clues being dropped by those close to...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Addition of Jones Draws Talk of Possible Waiver Claim
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Martin Jones to a one-year, one-way contract, but will...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Coyotes Announce Plans to Purchase Land for Arena in Mesa
Arizona Coyotes secure land in Mesa for cutting-edge arena, bolstering Valley's sports and cultural...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
New Window Opens for Flames to Trade Noah Hanifin
With Erik Karlsson and Matt Dumba off the market, is Noah Hanifin now the...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Trading Jonathan Marchessault a Viable Option for Golden Knights
Speculation swirls around Jonathan Marchessault's trade as contract end nears, potential impact on Golden...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Penguins Said to Be Likely Landing Spot for Tomas Tatar
Penguins reportedly eye Tomas Tatar as a forward option; Dubas emphasizes competition, potential roster...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 1 week ago
Coyotes Sign Matt Dumba to 1-Year, $3.9 Million Contract
The Arizona Coyotes have signed unrestricted free agent Matt Dumba to a one-year, $3.9...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 week ago
Sharks Trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins in Big Deal w/ Canadiens
Pittsburgh Penguins, San Jose Sharks, and Montreal Canadiens orchestrate complex trade involving Erik Karlsson,...
gfinale
August 14, 2023 at 7:12 am
Interesting to hear what happened with him. Good luck to Mete in the future!
Pingback: Boston Bruins Veteran David Krejci Retires After 16 Seasons