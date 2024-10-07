Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner, Dmitri Voronkov Have Serious Injuries

The Columbus Blue Jackets are bracing for a tough start to the season as captain Boone Jenner and power forward Dmitri Voronkov are both expected to miss significant time due to injuries. Elliotte Friedman reported that Jenner’s injury, sustained during a practice incident where he lost an edge and collided with the wall, is serious enough to place him on injured reserve (IR).

Friedman noted, “I don’t like what I’m hearing.” He noted that it was normal that these guys would go for second opinions, but, “It sounds like a pretty significant injury. I feel terrible for Jenner and I feel terrible for the Jackets who have been through an awful time as of late.” “….it sounds like it’s going to be quite a while.”

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic also reports that the Jenner and Voronkov injury could be lengthy.

“Both players will open the season on injured reserve, and one source said that each player’s absence might best be measured in months, not weeks.”

The Athletic: Blue Jackets Sunday Gathering

1. Injuries to Boone Jenner, Dmitri Voronkov a major hit. “It’s gonna be a while.”

2. David Jiricek survives sketchy camp, Denton Mateychuk cut

3. Snacks: Kevin Labanc seeks career restart, CBJ @ OSU, trivia …https://t.co/jJc55id5JW — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) October 6, 2024

General Manager Don Waddell confirmed that Jenner will be consulting with another specialist next week.

This Has Been A Rough Few Weeks For the Blue Jackets

This latest setback adds to a troubling trend for the Blue Jackets, who seem to be plagued by bad news this year. Not to mention, injuries keep plaguing this team.

Jenner has been particularly unfortunate, having missed at least ten games in each of the last four seasons due to various injuries, including a fractured jaw and back issues. Despite these challenges, he has been a productive player, recording at least 20 goals in each of the last three seasons and ranking second in scoring for the Jackets since 2020, with 141 points in 226 games.

Boone Jenner Dmitri Voronkov Blue Jackets

Waddell hinted that with both Jenner and Voronkov sidelined, the team will likely explore the waiver wire to acquire additional forwards as they prepare for the upcoming season. The Jackets currently have a roster of 23 players, not counting those on IR, but the challenge of filling the void left by their key players is obvious.

The impact of these injuries will be significant for the Blue Jackets. Jenner, their captain, is a proven 20-plus goal scorer, excels in faceoffs, and battles fiercely for positioning and loose pucks. Voronkov, standing 6-foot-5, impressed the team by losing weight from 240 pounds to 225 during the offseason, enhancing his speed and endurance in training camp. He had been shifting between the second and third lines.

As the Blue Jackets look to navigate this difficult situation, fans are wondering what else could go wrong and how the team will manage these setbacks.

Next: Maple Leafs Can Squeeze Under Salary Cap by $1 After Signings