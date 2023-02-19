Blackhawks Choosing Not To Move One of Biggest Assets

The Chicago Blackhawks have decided they will not be moving captain Jonathan Toews ahead of the trade deadline, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
Toews, 34, is in the final season of an eight-year deal. That, paired with the Blackhawks in a rebuilding stage, prompted many to believe that they would be moving both him and Patrick Kane ahead of the deadline. While Kane remains on the block, however, Toews appears to be staying put in Chicago for the time being.
Seravalli is reporting that Toews and the Blackhawks made a joint decision on this, as he is still needing more time to recover from his latest illness, one in which has kept him out of the lineup since Jan. 28. Prior to being taken out of the lineup, he had 14 goals and 28 points in 46 games.
Despite Toews struggles in each of the past two seasons, many figured the Blackhawks could get a decent return for him given all his past accolades. The three-time Stanley Cup winner is known for being a playoff type player, proven by his Conn Smythe winner back in 2010. However, it seems we won’t get an answer on what that possible return could have been given this latest report from Seravalli.
As for what happens after this season with Toews, that remains to be seen. Given his decline in play, paired with the Blackhawks outlook for the next few years, retirement seems to be a very possible outcome if he isn’t interested in playing for another team. If that were to be the case, the debate will then turn into whether or not he is a Hall-of-Famer. For some, it may seem a no brainer given his three Stanley Cups, but some may try and argue that his 371 goals and 880 career points aren’t up to snuff. If he does indeed decide to retire at seasons end, it should make for a fantastic debate.
