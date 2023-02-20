Patrick Kane Denies Rumors Of Interest in Trade to Maple Leafs

As the hockey world waits to see what Patrick Kane will decide ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, it appears one rumored team who might be interested is out. A report this past week by Carlo Colaiacovo of TSN that noted Kane had Toronto on his list of approved trade destinations was premature. Kane himself has essentially said that the report isn’t accurate.

Following a three-goal performance on Sunday evening, Kane was asked about his status heading into the March 3 deadline and specifically about the Maple Leafs. He noted they were never a real possibility as far as a potential trade partner. “There’s a lot of reports out there and not all of them are true,” he noted. He added, “I don’t think there’s really, at least that I know of, much discussion of that being an option,” Kane said, per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “There’s a lot of different reports out there, and not all of them are true. So, gotta be careful what you listen to.”

Patrick Kane Reportedly Has Maple Leafs on His Go-To Trade List

Kane has a full no-movement clause, meaning he’d have to approve of wherever it is the Blackhawks elect to trade him. To date, he’s not even decided if he’s ready to leave the Chicago Blackhawks, even though it is expected he will eventually do so. That said, the options for Kane are running out, based on his salary cap hit and the teams he might have an interest in. Despite a down year statistically, Kane proved that on Sunday night against those very same Leafs, he’s still got the ability to produce offensively and be a game-changer. He scored a hat trick.

Where does Kane want to go, if anywhere? On Sunday, Elliotte Friedman suggested he could see either the Vegas Golden Knights or Edmonton Oilers as a possible fit.

