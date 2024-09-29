Craig Berube’s Fresh Approach: Shaping Maple Leafs’ New Identity

There’s no doubt about Craig Berube‘s impact as the new head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs. His team has not been scored on when they’ve been killing penalties all preseason. Even when the Maple Leafs played youngsters, his team held its own.

What’s he doing that’s been working – at least so far?

Four Aspects of Berube’s Coaching That Are Paying Dividends

Aspect One: Berube Has Brought a Fresh Perspective

The Maple Leafs players recognize that with Berube, they have a “fresh set of eyes” on them. Unlike with previous coach Sheldon Keefe, there are no preconceived notions about their roles. This gives players, especially those who came up through the system under Keefe, like Timothy Liljegren and William Nylander, an opportunity to redefine themselves and potentially earn different roles.

Perhaps the player who has benefitted the most is Nick Robertson. He was the player of the game on Saturday and scored twice to help his case in making the team.

Aspect Two: Berube Has Demanded Attention to Defensive Detail

Berube’s emphasis on details has significantly influenced the team’s early success, particularly in its strong defensive play. The team seems more dialed into Berube’s structure, which could be helping players move up the depth chart or earn more significant roles.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren

The preseason games under Berube have featured lower-scoring affairs compared to previous seasons. That aligns with Berube’s focus on a more structured, defensively sound approach. Although the team’s full roster isn’t present, the AHL players have bought into the system. That bodes well for depth and preparedness as the season progresses.

Aspect Three: Berube Has Created Adaptability Under Pressure

Patrick Laine was injured during game four against the Montreal Canadiens, which impacted the game’s momentum. However, Berube’s influence was seen in how well the Maple Leafs kept their composure. At the same time, the Montreal Canadiens lost their own. This resilience and discipline under pressure might be part of Berube’s coaching ethos.

Craig Berube’s Influence on the Maple Leafs Promises Long-term Benefits

For now, Berube seems to be building a system that could pay dividends when the inevitable injuries hit during the season. Suppose players from the AHL (like those who played against the Canadiens on Saturday) are already integrated into his defensive structure. That ensures that the Maple Leafs will have depth and consistency throughout the lineup when they need to call up reinforcements.

The bottom line is that Berube seems to have established a disciplined, detail-oriented approach focused on defensive structure. He’s also allowed players to redefine their roles without preconceived judgments. His influence is evident in the team’s on-ice performance and how the depth players buy into his system, which could be crucial for the Maple Leafs in the long run.

So far, for Berube, so good.

