Patrik Laine Leaves Game with Knee Injury Following Collision

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine exited the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after suffering a knee injury due to a knee-on-knee collision with Cedric Paquette. The incident occurred just four minutes into the game, forcing Laine to leave the ice visibly frustrated, tossing his glove and helmet as he limped toward the Habs’ dressing room.

Patrik Laine goes down after a knee-on-knee contact.



Doesn't look good. He had to leave the game. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cXrNTOzK4L — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) September 28, 2024

Laine’s injury compounds the Canadiens’ woes, as they also lost defenseman David Reinbacher early in the game.

The situation has sparked concern, with Pierre LeBrun commenting on the need for a reevaluation of preseason games. “Awful seeing that. You feel for Laine. And you also wonder why so many useless preseason games are needed in this day and age,” LeBrun stated, emphasizing that the NHL and NHLPA should consider reducing the number of preseason games in future negotiations.

A Laine Injury is Concerning for the Canadiens

The Canadiens will await updates on Laine’s condition, but the early loss of such a key player could significantly impact their lineup as they prepare for the regular season. He was a big addition during the summer for the team and if the Canadiens were going to be competitive this season, he was to be a huge part of their offense.

NHL preseason summed up in one picture pic.twitter.com/94COcFY3F8 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) September 28, 2024

As more information is made available, we’ll be sure to update this story. The Canadiens have to be hoping it’s not as bad as it looks. His knee bent awkwardly. It will be a bonus if he manages to escape some kind of injury.

Next: Oilers Prospect Sam O’Reilly Gets Key Shot Before Likely Demotion