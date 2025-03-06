Rantanen Gives Hurricanes His Answer, Carolina to Talk Trade

The Carolina Hurricanes now have a definitive no from Mikko Rantanen when it comes to the forward signing an extension before Friday’s NHL trade deadline. This is not to say that he wouldn’t eventually change his mind and agree to a new deal in Carolina, but the Hurricanes might not be willing to take that chance. As such, they’ve started serious trade talks with other teams.

MIkko Rantanen Hurricanes NHL Trade Talk

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic writes:

“Probably as expected, but league sources confirm that Carolina has received clarity from Mikko Rantanen’s camp as far as not being ready to make a decision on the team’s contract offer by Friday’s trade deadline. Hence, Carolina talking to teams and seeing for real what the trade market is for him. It comes down to weighing best trade offers on the table versus keeping Rantanen as a rental… let’s see how it goes.”

In other words, if there’s a good enough offer out there, the Hurricanes will move Rantanen. If not, they’ll keep the superstar, try to make a run with him toward the playoffs, and see if they can’t get him signed this summer.

Is There a Trade Out There the Hurricanes Will Like?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff writes, “They have received what sources describe as multiple ‘compelling’ offers for Rantanen and teams still have 24+ hours to make their best deal.” From who is not clear, but it is believed the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, and Vegas Golden Knights will take a good long look.

Could someone like the Vancouver Canucks offer up Brock Boeser as part of the trade? Like the Hurricanes, they are in a situation where they want to be active but not hurt their chances of losing.

The Hurricanes are likely going to want a mix of roster players, prospects, and draft picks. If their intention is to remain competitive this season, the Hurricanes won’t be giving Rantanen away just for futures. In that scenario, they’d be better off making a run with the forward on the roster.

“Right now, it’s been best described as a ‘true toss-up’ on which way it goes, with Rantanen staying or going,” writes Seravalli.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Lightning, Devils, Penguins, Blues, Oilers