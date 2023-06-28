Avalanche Trade No. 37 Pick to Lightning For Ross Colton

It seems that Ross Colton, a physical shoot-first offensive forward known for his goal-scoring ability and aggressive style of play, has been traded from the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche acquired Colton’s rights in exchange for their 2023 2nd-round pick, which is the 37th overall selection.
This trade gives the Lightning four picks in the upcoming 2023 NHL Draft. Along with the 37th pick, they also possess picks 179 in the sixth round, as well as No. 193 and 211 in the seventh round.
Colton, who is currently a restricted free agent (RFA), will require a new contract. His skill set includes creating scoring chances, particularly around the net, and he is known for his ability to score goals efficiently on a per-minute basis. Additionally, he is a physical player who delivers hits and excels at forechecking.
Avalanche Making Some Changes in Recent Days
It appears that the Avalanche may be losing J.T. Compher to free agency, but they have been active in the trade market. They recently acquired Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators with the Predators retaining 50 percent of his salary. Additionally, they traded Alex Newhook, a promising young player, to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a first-round pick. The acquisition of Colton, once he is signed, is seen as a shrewd move by Avalanche General Manager Joe Sakic.
