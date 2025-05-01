NHL News
Jets Take 3-2 Series Lead Amid Controversy Over Scheifele Injury
Mark Scheifele left Game 5 between the Blues and Jets after a couple big hits, but who was it that took Scheifele out, Schenn or Faksa?
The Winnipeg Jets pulled out a gritty 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead in their opening-round series, but the victory came with a significant loss—center Mark Scheifele left the game after the first period and did not return. There is no update yet on Scheifele’s status or whether he will be available for Game 6.
Not only is there controversy on the ice, as it appeared Scheifele was on the receiving end of a late hit, but now animosity is brewing between the coaches of the two teams. Jim Montgomery of the Blues believes Scheifele was not hurt on the hit that everyone thinks he was. Scott Arniel of the Jets believes Montgomery should keep his mouth shut when it comes to the injuries of other teams’ players.
The Schenn Hit on Scheifele
The turning point of the game came after Scheifele was crushed by a heavy hit from Brayden Schenn, one that has sparked disagreement between the two benches. Winnipeg’s head coach, Scott Arniel, took issue with the play, saying, “That was a repeat of what we’ve seen before, a player leaving his feet and then hitting a player in a very unprotected spot. Not happy how the call was made. Two-minute minor. Not even looking at it.”
Jim Montgomery, head coach of the Blues, argued that Scheifele’s injury came from the hit by Radek Faksa, not the Schenn collision. Arguing that the Jets played Scheifele another six minutes after Schenn hit him, he wondered how they could say it was Schenn who took out their player. “Well, I didn’t know Monty got his medical degree, trying to say how our player got hurt,” Arniel fired back post-game. “He’s way off base.”
Despite the heated exchange, the NHL is not expected to issue any supplemental discipline to Schenn, deeming the hit legal within the league’s standards.
Will Scheifele Return to the Series Between the Blues and Jets?
Scheifele’s status for Game 6 remains uncertain, though the Jets hope to have more clarity on his availability before traveling to St. Louis. His absence will be felt if he can’t suit up, but Winnipeg proved resilient in Game 5, rallying behind their fallen teammate with a punishing, physical performance that overwhelmed the Blues.
Game 6 is set for Friday at 7:00 PM CT, where the Jets will have a chance to close out the series and move on—potentially without one of their key leaders.
