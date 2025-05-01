Writer Suggests Oilers Trade Key Piece to Land Bruins’ Swayman

If the Edmonton Oilers are looking for an upgrade in goal — which is believed that they will be this coming offseason — one of the bigger names potentially available is Jeremy Swayman out of Boston. The Bruins’ netminder is coming off one of his worst seasons statistically, and the Bruins are looking to make changes in an effort to bounce back after missing the playoffs.

The drama surrounding Swayman has led to trade speculation, and the Oilers — who have turned to backup Calvin Pickard in their series with the Los Angeles Kings — might be ready to move Stuart Skinner. But, is Swayman realistically an option?

Does Swayman Make Sense for the Oilers?

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report writes:

“If there is a team that is going to be in the market for a blockbuster goalie move this offseason, the Oilers have to be near the top of the list. It is a position that has been a weakness for years, and they have not made a meaningful attempt to fix it since signing Jack Campbell in free agency a few years ago (a move that did not go well for anybody).”

The scribe notes that Skinner continues to prove he is not the answer in Edmonton, and despite the Oilers’ status as a contender, how long can they go without a legitimate starter? He writes,

“…they can’t keep going more years with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl without winning a championship.”

Jeremy Swayman Oilers trade talk

Would the Oilers Be Willing to Move Nugent-Hopkins?

To make the salaries work, the Oilers might have to move two pieces. Since Swayman just signed for $8.25 million, moving Skinner alone won’t be enough. (not that the Bruins would make that trade). Edmonton would need to move something else.

Gretz adds: “Here’s an idea: The Oilers need goaltending help. The Bruins need center help. Something centered around Swayman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins? Yes? No? Maybe?”

That’s a lot to ask from an Edmonton perspective. Not only did Swayman not perform well after locking in a massive extension, but Nugent-Hopkins is one of the Oilers’ key roster pieces. He’s the longest-serving Oiler, a fixture on their power play and a great two-way leader. He’s a far cry from the 104-point season he had a few years ago, but he’s still an extremely valued piece at a fair price. He’s locked in at $5.125 million per season until 2029.

