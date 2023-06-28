Golden Knights Trade Reilly Smith to Penguins for 3rd-Round Pick

According to Kevin Weekes, the Vegas Golden Knights are trading forward Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a 3rd-round draft pick. Smith, a valuable winger and Stanley Cup Champion scored 26 goals during the last season and accumulated a total of 56 points in 78 games. With a cap hit of $5 million for this year and the next, acquiring Smith for just a 3rd-round pick is seen as a favorable deal for the Penguins.

Smith currently has an active trade clause with a 12-team no-trade list. This has to be considered the first big splash for Kyle Dubas in Pittsburgh.

Reilly Smith trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins

Smith has consistently been a productive player, having registered multiple 20-plus goal seasons throughout his career. He has played for several teams, including the Golden Knights, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and Dallas Stars. Known for his offensive skills, Smith is considered a top-six forward and brings valuable experience as a Stanley Cup Champion to his new team.

The trade signifies an important move for both the Golden Knights and the Penguins as they seek to optimize their rosters for the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see how Smith’s presence enhances the Penguins’ offensive capabilities while the Golden Knights evaluate their options moving forward.

