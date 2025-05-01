Jon Cooper Linked to Utah Amid Talk of Tampa Bay Exit

Longtime Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper is reportedly generating buzz as a potential candidate to take over the new NHL franchise in Utah. With the Tampa Bay Lightning officially out of the playoffs and the appearance that the Lightning will be taking a step backward in terms of their ability to contend, perhaps both sides agree to part ways when Cooper’s contract is over. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski is among those who wonder if a run with a close friend is in the cards.

Could Cooper Make His Way to Utah?

According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, there’s “a fair amount of chatter” linking Cooper to the Utah club, as early as the 2026-27 season. Brooks notes that despite Cooper signing a one-year extension last year that takes him through 2025-26, he notes, “A plugged-in individual has told me not to be surprised if he leaves Tampa Bay to take over the operation in Utah, owned by close friend Ryan Smith.”

Cooper, the NHL’s longest-tenured head coach, has been the coach of the Lightning since 2013. He is regarded as one of the best bench bosses in recent history, having guided the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021. However, there comes a time when a new voice is needed and Tampa Bay has been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

There is increased speculation about his future in Tampa Bay.

Could Jon Cooper become the Utah Hockey Club coach?

Cooper to Utah Is Just Speculation… For Now

While there is no confirmation from Cooper or either organization, the idea of a fresh start with an expansion team could be appealing, especially given Cooper’s longstanding relationship with the Utah owner. Cooper would have carte blanche to do what’s required and potentially a lot of say when it comes to his dealings with GM Bill Armstrong.

If Cooper were to depart, it would mark the end of one of the most successful coaching tenures in modern NHL history. For now, speculation remains just that—but as Utah continues to shape its front office and vision, all eyes will be on Tampa Bay and Cooper’s next move.

