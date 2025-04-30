Detroit Red Wings
Yzerman Says “Strong Mutual Interest” in Re-Signing Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said he’s hopeful Patrick Kane will return next season and there is mutual interest to get something done.
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman confirmed there is “strong mutual interest from both parties” in bringing veteran forward Patrick Kane back to the team for the 2025-26 season. He also added that he was optimistic about the chances an extension was going to get done.
Kane, 36, was a key contributor for Detroit this past year, tallying 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games—good for fourth in team scoring. “He played well for us, played an important role for us,” Yzerman said. “He’s a very professional guy in his approach and his attitude. He’s a good asset for us.”
When asked if he feels good about the chance that something will get done and Kane will return, Yzerman said, “You know, I hope so.”
When Will the Red Wings Try to Sign Kane?
“We had a brief discussion in our meeting,” Yzerman explained. “We would preferably try to get some things in place, if we can, early. If not, we’ll figure out something down the road.” In other words, they want to get it done right away, but if it takes some time, they aren’t worried.
Yzerman said, “I know Patrick had suggested it in his time up here with the media. … I’m optimistic.”
As for how much it will cost to sign Kane, his next deal could be similar to his current one. The Red Wings inked Kane to a one-year, $4 million contract with performance bonuses up to $2.5 million.
Next: Yzerman on Red Wings Plans, Willing to Spend Big on Free Agent
