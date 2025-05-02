NHL News
Ehlers Returns to Jets Lineup for Crucial Game 6 vs. Blues
Nikolaj Ehlers is set to return to the Winnipeg Jets lineup in Game 6 versus the St. Louis Blues. This is a huge boost for Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Jets got huge news on Friday as forward Nikolaj Ehlers appears set to return for Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the St. Louis Blues. Ehlers is battling to get back and has been sidelined since mid-April with a right foot injury. If he’s good to go, this is a massive boost for the Jets, who lead the series 3-2 and can eliminate the Blues, who surged at the end of the season to make the playoffs.
Hey, Jets fans… Nikolaj Ehlers is projected to return to the lineup tonight. ? #StanleyCup— NHL (@NHL) May 2, 2025
?: @NHLJets vs. @StLouisBlues Game 6 TONIGHT at 8p ET on @NHL_On_TNT, @SportsonMax, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports pic.twitter.com/KhHaEPbUVW
During the morning skate in St. Louis, Ehlers shed his non-contact jersey and took part in line rushes wearing a regular sweater, signaling his return to game action. He’s expected to slot in on a line with Adam Lowry and Cole Perfetti.
Ehlers’ presence could be a difference-maker for the Jets, who lead the series and are aiming to close it out on the road. Winnipeg dominated the Blues during the regular season, winning three of four meetings, including both games played in St. Louis.
Ehlers’ Return is Perfect Timing for Jets
Ehlers is a pending UFA and had a productive regular season, recording 24 goals and 63 points in 69 games. He’s a big part of the team’s roster and their offensive attack. With the Jets holding home-ice advantage as Presidents’ Trophy winners, a lot is riding on the team getting through the first round. Ehlers’ return comes at a perfect time.
Jets head coach Scott Arniel said Ehlers’ return is a “game-time” decision, but the team’s social media group has already hinted it’s a done deal.
Next: Oilers Oust Kings Again, McDavid Has Message for Golden Knights
