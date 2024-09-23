Oilers Ice Interesting Lineups for Split Preseason Games

The Edmonton Oilers will play two preseason games on Monday night. These are split-squad games with the Calgary Flames, one at home and one away. The home game will see the Oilers ice their top stars, specifically their top-unit power play in front of Edmonton fans. To say the least, the team is choosing to ice some interesting combinations.
The Oilers will have a first line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, and Zach Hyman. This is the same line that head coach Kris Knoblauch stuck with for most of last season. This trio arguably the most effective and deadly line in the NHL and it looks like they’ll be placed together again to start the 2024-25 campaign.
Considering how well-oiled that power play unit is, that the team wants to see it this early might mean some new ideas are being worked on to change up the look and feel of the attack.
The second line is where things get interesting. Leon Draisaitl was originally slated to travel to Calgary, but because Knoblauch wants to see the first-unit power play get some reps, he’s staying home and will have two intriguing linemates. He’ll be flanked by Vasily Podkolzin and Raphael Lavoie. Pokolzin is likely to have a bottom-six role on the Oilers and Lavoie is battling for an NHL roster spot. Podkolzin is known for his speed and forecheck, (his hit last night led to the Oilers’ overtime winner). Lavoie is known for his shot.
Intriguingly, the Oilers aren’t placing Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson with Draisaitl, seeing as that projects to be the team’s starting second line this season. One would have to wonder if Knoblauch considered giving them a chance to build some chemistry.
Oilers’ Preseason Lineup Benefits Podkolzin and Lavoie
For both Podkolzin and Lavoie, this is a golden opportunity. Knoblauch said, “Those guys, they’re always making an impression. They’re always trying to make an impression on whether it’s the head coach, the general manager, or just even the scouts.”
The rest of the roster doesn’t include NHL regulars, except Corey Perry and the top defensive pairing of Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm.
It doesn’t look like Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard is being dressed for either game.
