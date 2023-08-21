Alex Chiasson Adds to Legendary PTO Resume: Signs with Bruins

The Boston Bruins have added forward Alex Chiasson to their ranks through a professional tryout (PTO) agreement. This is now the fifth time he’s signed a PTO and the third-straight season he’s done so, earning a contract almost every time.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Chiasson showcased his skills with six goals and nine points during his 20-game stint with the Detroit Red Wings in the previous season. Notably, Bruins management’s interest in Chiasson dates back to the time when they attempted to acquire him from Dallas as part of the Seguin trade. During the 2022-23 season, Chiasson displayed his scoring prowess against the Bruins, netting two goals in two games. Additionally, he contributed to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) across 29 games.

With a professional career spanning 11 years, Chiasson’s NHL debut took place in the 2012-13 season with the Dallas Stars. Throughout his journey, he has graced the rosters of various teams, including the Stars, Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Washington Capitals, and Vancouver Canucks, amassing 651 games. His knack for finding the net is evident, with six instances of reaching double-digit goals. Renowned for his formidable 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, Chiasson brings a physical edge to the game, excelling around the crease. He has notably thrived on the power play, with an impressive 43 goals in such scenarios.

Chiasson has made a name for himself by making a mark during PTO opportunities, and this is his fifth such venture. Continuing his streak, he participated in his third consecutive PTO last season, following a stint with the Arizona Coyotes that didn’t lead to a contract. Despite the setback, he joined the Grand Rapids Griffins on an AHL deal and made a significant impact with 20 points in 29 games. Subsequently, he joined the Detroit Red Wings on a one-year, $750K contract before the trade deadline, contributing six goals and nine points in 20 games.

As Chiasson joins the Boston Bruins under a PTO once again, his history of making an impact under similar circumstances makes him a player to watch as the new season unfolds.

