According to insights from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and NHL Network, the Boston Bruins have embarked on a search for center options, exploring avenues beyond the apparent links to Mark Scheifele and Elias Lindholm. Because both of those players might be too expensive to fit under the salary cap or the cost too dear in terms of assets going the other way, Boston needs another plan to acquire a player that can be of use but won’t break the bank or force the team to split their goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark to add what they need.

Pagnotta reveals that the Bruins have also been monitoring another candidate.

Related: Jonathan Toews Taking Temporary NHL Hiatus, Open to Return

Jonathan Toews emerges as a potential contender, though the definitive details of his future are on hold until training camp approaches. As was noted in his goodbye letter to the Chicago Blackhawks and then a follow-up Instagram post, his focus is on personal well-being and getting prepared for a return, if and when he believes he’s ready. While he hasn’t officially retired, the timeline for his return and potential playing time upon return remains uncertain.

Jonathan Toews Chicgao Blackhawks Upper Deck

Although Toews had primarily concentrated on recuperating from the impacts of Long Covid to regain his health, the Bruins had been on his radar as a potential destination since the previous year. Pagnotta asserts that the Bruins’ interest in Toews is mutual, hinging on his health and well-being taking precedence. So, if he’s open to returning and likes the Bruins as a fit, it’s logical to assume his lower cost and their need for inexpensive depth would make for a good fit.

What If Toews Sits Out the Entire Season?

While his wording didn’t exactly confirm he’d be taking a break all year, many believe Toews’ announcement that he would be taking time away from the 2023-24 NHL season meant he wouldn’t be back at all. If that’s the case, the Bruins might be out of luck here.

Whether they would have interest in him if he targets a comeback for the 2024-25 campaign remains unclear. And, if it is true he won’t be back this season, that decision further shapes the Bruins’ outlook as they navigate the ongoing search for center options in the evolving landscape of the league.

Next: Bruins Likely Out of the Running to Add Mark Scheifele Via Trade