Expect Oilers to Monitor the Tyson Barrie Trade Talk in Nashville

Amidst the Nashville Predators’ ambitious transformation into a competitive force under the guidance of Barry Trotz, one player has emerged as a potential trade candidate, according to Shayna Goldman of The Athletic. The name gaining traction out of Nashville is a familiar one to fans of the Edmonton Oilers. Potentially on the trade block is former Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie.

The #Oilers have acquired defenceman Mattias Ekholm & a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Tyson Barrie, forward Reid Schaefer, a 2023 first-round pick & a 2024 fourth-round pick.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/Z3oOv0s22f — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2023

The evolving landscape in Nashville has given rise to intense competition among defensemen vying for limited NHL roster spots. Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now reveals that a total of eight blue-liners, including Roman Josi, Ryan McDonagh, and Barrie, are in contention for six roster positions. The presence of Jake Livingstone, Spencer Stastney, and Marc Del Gaizo adds depth to the mix. Gallagher speculates that Livingstone could start the season with the Admirals, potentially leaving room for the Predators to carry seven defensemen. He also suggests the prospect of a Barrie trade.

Why Would the Oilers Go Back To Barrie?

The Edmonton Oilers may not, but should maintain a vested interest in Barrie’s situation. Despite previously trading him to accommodate cap space for Mattias Ekholm’s acquisition, the Oilers value Barrie and his return could be a consideration for General Manager Ken Holland. If the Predators choose to retain salary (they have one salary retention spot left for this season), a deal could bring Barrie to Edmonton at an affordable cost.

A pro-rated salary of $2.25 million becomes possible, potentially dropping to $1.125 million with the involvement of a third team. Such an arrangement would offer a cost-effective rental option for the Oilers, bolstering their playoff aspirations.

So too, Barrie’s familiarity with Edmonton and his compatibility with the team dynamics make him an appealing addition. His contributions to the second power-play unit behind Evan Bouchard could fortify the team’s offensive prowess. Beyond his on-ice capabilities, Barrie’s favorable impressions of Edmonton could play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of his potential return. As the situation evolves, the prospect of Barrie rejoining the Oilers remains an intriguing storyline.

