3 Takeaways from Predators 3-0 Victory Over Panthers

The Nashville Predators extended their point streak to 16 games with their shutout win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday evening. In their last 16, the Predators have tallied 14 total wins with two losses in overtime. They are one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and getting better at just the right time.

16 STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A POINT!!! A NEW FRANCHISE RECORD!! pic.twitter.com/a5vbGAMziH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 22, 2024

Nashville played strongly against the Panthers who sit in second place in the entire league in standings. With this win, the Predators now sit comfortably in the first wildcard spot in the west with 86 points, putting up a 41-25-4 record. Here are three takeaways that came from last night’s game in Florida.

Lankinen Was a Brick Wall

Kevin Lankinen showed up looking like the goalie who picked up a huge 2-1 win against the Panthers last season. He stopped all 33 of the Panthers’ shots, tallying his first shutout in the mustard yellow jersey.

Kevin Lankinen Predators

As a result of his phenomenal performance, he was named the first star of the night. His win set a statement for the Predators organization and an example of their domination. Even when Lankinen is put up against the best of the league, he does not disappoint; such as his victory against the Edmonton Oilers back in November earlier this season in which he tallied a .943 save percentage.

Good Coaching Results in Good Positioning

Throughout the game, the Panthers were provided opportunities to score. However, the Predators denied every chance as a result of their good positioning. There were multiple times where it looked like Florida would be on a breakaway but Nashville would quickly stop the rush and end the play.

When looking at last season’s positioning under former Head Coach John Hynes, the Predators seemed out of place. This poor placement typically resulted in an open-scoring chance for the opposing team. When Andrew Brunette took the reins as coach, he made sure to work on these weak spots. Tonight was an example of this change as the Panthers had very little time to work out a scoring opportunity.

The Mustache Man Inches Closer to 40 Goals on the Season

Filip Forsberg once again proved why he is a top winger in the league. The Swedish left-winger scored two back-to-back goals. At the end of the game, he tallied three points with the third being an assist from Gustav Nyquist’s goal in the first period.

I told the @PredsNHL Filip Forsberg he would score a goal vs Florida if he listened to a particular U2 song…???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/KDlXL0TzyP — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) March 22, 2024

With his double goal night, he sits two goals shy from his second 40-goal season with his first being in the 2021-22 season (42 goals). He is currently tied for ninth place in league scoring, tying with William Nylander and former Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault.

Predators Don’t Know How to Lose

With their point streak now at 16 games, the 2023-24 Predators own the franchise’s longest point streak. The streak began with a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues in February. Just before that game, the Predators lost 9-2 against their rival, the Dallas Stars. The loss resulted in the cancellation of the team’s U2 concert; a possible spike of motivation for Nashville.

The team has a home game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The Red Wings are sitting in the second wildcard spot in the east with a 36-28-9 record for 78 points. Saturday’s game will be a big one if the Red Wings win as they are in a tight race for a playoff spot with the Washington Capitals.

