Edmonton Oilers Sign Forward James Stefan to Entry-Level Contract

The Edmonton Oilers bolstered their prospect pool on Thursday. They signed James Stefan, a standout forward from the Portland Winterhawks, to a three-year entry-level contract. Stefan, an undrafted right-winger hailing from Laguna Beach, California, has demonstrated impressive scoring throughout his WHL career. He is the son of former NHLer Patrik Stefan.
Stefan, 20, faced disruptions due to COVID in his draft year. Originally eligible for the 2021 draft, he transferred to the USHL’s Lincoln Stars after WHL’s Portland Winterhawks’ season was disrupted. Despite challenges, he remained a promising prospect.
In the current WHL season, Stefan has been a force, tallying an impressive 48 goals and 51 assists in just 64 games. At 20 years old, he has achieved career highs in goals, assists, and points, totaling 99 points so far. Notably, he has recorded three hat tricks and 33 multi-point performances.
Stefan currently ranks fifth in goals and ninth in points in the WHL. Throughout his 251-game career with Portland, the winger has amassed an impressive total of 109 goals and 145 assists.
More than the Oilers Were Interested in Stefan
Stefan’s talents attracted significant attention, as several teams expressed interest in signing him. Notably, he was invited to attend Rookie Camp with the Ottawa Senators last September.
Recognized as one of the top Canadian Hockey League free agents to watch by Daily Faceoff’s Steven Ellis, Stefan has earned praise for his offensive capabilities, physicality, and defensive awareness. While he may not become a full-time NHL player immediately, his well-rounded skills make him a promising prospect and a potential call-up option for the Oilers.
