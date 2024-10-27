Insider Says Canadiens Want Edgy Forward & Defensive Help in Trade

The Montreal Canadiens are actively exploring the trade market, seeking to bolster both their defense and add a forward with grit to address their slow start to the 2024-25 season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently shared during the Saturday Headlines report that General Manager Kent Hughes has been in contact with teams, looking to add a forward who brings a physical edge.
There is a catch. Hughes is not interested in adding if it means interfering with their long-term plan.
According to sources like Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic, Hughes was already said to be exploring options for a top-four, right-shooting defenseman. However, with a promising pool of blue-line prospects, the Canadiens remain cautious about making moves that could disrupt their long-term plans. Friedman’s report suggests that Hughes isn’t just looking for a defenseman.
Hughes has reportedly made it clear that while he’s willing to pursue upgrades, he’s not interested in sacrificing future assets or taking on deals that could hinder the Canadiens’ long-term strategy. Instead, the Canadiens are focused on salary-matching trades that align with their long-term plans.
Hughes has shown he’s not afraid to make deals that include adding players with salary. If he believes a fresh start would help, Hughes has shown he’s open to out-of-the-box deals.
Does Hughes Have His Eye on Someone?
As for who he might have his eye on, that’s unclear. It is being said that there isn’t a big trade market as teams aren’t eager to make any moves at this point in the season. Hughes might have to overpay to get what he needs right now, and he’s unlikely to do so.
One would assume that Hughes is not looking for someone with a short amount of time remaining on his contract. The Canadiens aren’t necessarily a playoff team and if they’re adding, they want someone who is in the right age range as their core and going to grow with the group.
