LA Kings: 3 Goalie Targets With Pheonix Copley Done for Season

There’s a new team to watch in the goalie trade market, as the Los Angeles Kings are now in a position to add a netminder. It was announced yesterday (Jan. 6) that Pheonix Copley is done for the season after undergoing ACL surgery. As such, the Kings will set their sights on a few targets on the trade market.
The Kings are currently running with David Rittich as their backup. Aaron Dell also signed an AHL contract with the Ontario Reign. Yet, the Kings would be wise to add a more proven goaltender to their NHL roster before the deadline passes. There are three potential trade targets.
Kaapo Kahkonen, San Jose Sharks
The San Jose Sharks are in a big-time rebuild, and Kaapo Kahkonen has emerged as a notable trade candidate on their roster because of it. The 27-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so he would be a good rental addition for a Kings team needing some help between the pipes.
On a bad Sharks team, Kahkonen has been solid, as he has a .900 save percentage (SV%) in 19 appearances. He could have more success with a strong Kings’ defense in front of him, so adding him as their new backup would be worth exploring.
James Reimer, Detroit Red Wings
James Reimer has been picking up some steam as a trade candidate in recent months. It makes sense, as the Detroit Red Wings have fellow goalies Ville Husso and Alex Lyon on their roster. With that, Reimer is the only one of the trio with an expiring contract.
Reimer has struggled this season with Detroit, posting a 3-6-2 record, a 3.41 goals-against average (GAA), and a .889 SV%. Yet, when noting that he has plenty of experience and 13 seasons with a .900 SV% or better, he has the potential to bounce back. He also only has a $1.5 million cap hit, so the Kings would not have too much trouble fitting him in financially.
Alex Nedeljkovic, Pittsburgh Penguins
If the Pittsburgh Penguins are unable to climb up the Metropolitan Division standings, they may be sellers this season. As a result, one goaltender whom the Kings should keep an eye on is Alex Nedeljkovic. The 28-year-old is a pending UFA and has a $1.5 million cap hit. Thus, he would be another solid potential backup option whom the Kings could bring in.
After a tough tenure with Detroit, Nedeljkovic has been good for the Penguins this season. In 13 games, he has a 7-3-2 record, a 2.62 GAA, and a .917 SV%. Overall, he has shown that he can still be a reliable NHL goaltender, just like his days with the Carolina Hurricanes. Therefore, the Kings should target him if he gets shopped by the Pens at the deadline.
It is clear that the Kings have some solid replacement options for Copley. Adding one of these three goaltenders would give them more proven depth at the position for their playoff run. We will need to wait and see if they do just that from here.
