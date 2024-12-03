Why Are Treliving’s Maple Leafs So Good?

In an interview last night between periods of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks game on Prime, Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving discussed several pressing topics. These included Auston Matthews‘ return, the team’s goaltending duo, and the contributions of new defensive acquisition Chris Tanev. Treliving also touched on the strength of the Maple Leafs’ core players and even shared a lighthearted detail about his pizza preferences.

Here’s a breakdown of what Treliving shared:

Topic One: Goaltending: A New Dynamic with Woll and Stolarz

Treliving praised the team’s goaltending tandem of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz, highlighting their complementary skills and positive impact. He noted that,

“We really like Joseph Woll, a young goaltender still finding his way in the NHL. Pairing him with Stolarz, who had a great year with Florida, was a chance to create solid goaltending in the aggregate,” Treliving noted.

He described Stolarz as a big, athletic presence who has exceeded expectations since joining the team. Woll, known for his steady development, has proven himself a valuable asset, making the duo a strong backbone for the team’s success.

Topic Two: The Core Four: Validating Their Value

Despite ongoing speculation about shaking up the Maple Leafs’ “Core Four” forwards (Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander), Treliving reaffirmed their importance.

“It’s so hard to acquire top-end talent. All four of those guys are great players, and they love playing in Toronto,” he said.

Treliving highlighted their two-way abilities, particularly noting Matthews’ defensive skills, Marner’s Selke-level play, Tavares’ leadership, and Nylander’s dynamic offensive game. He emphasized that keeping these elite players together gives the team a significant edge.

Maple Leafs Nylander Matthews Marner

Topic Three: Chris Tanev: A Defensive Anchor

Treliving spoke glowingly about defenseman Chris Tanev, whom he brought in after working with him in Calgary.

“He’s elite defensively, fearless, and can match up against the best offensive players. He doesn’t get enough credit for his puck movement and willingness to do whatever it takes to win,” Treliving said.

Tanev’s leadership and ability to perform under pressure have made him invaluable to the Maple Leafs blue line, solidifying their defensive structure.

The Bottom Line: The Maple Leafs’ Strengths on Full Display

Treliving’s comments illustrate the balance the Maple Leafs have achieved this season. From a solidified goaltending tandem to the contributions of the Core Four and Tanev’s leadership, the team is firing on all cylinders.

As Treliving works through the rest of the season, his focus on team cohesion and player development suggests a commitment to long-term success. Could this be the year the Maple Leafs finally break through? If the pieces continue to align, Treliving might be right to believe they’re closer than ever.

Related: 3 Takeaways as Maple Leafs Beat the Blackhawks 4-1