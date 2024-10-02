As the Ottawa Senators gear up for the 2024-25 NHL season, head coach Travis Green has been reflecting on the balance he wants to see from his team captain, Brady Tkachuk. Known for his gritty style and willingness to drop the gloves, Tkachuk has often played the role of enforcer for the Senators.

However, in the video below, Green recently shared his thoughts on this aspect of Tkachuk’s game, emphasizing that while he values his captain’s feistiness, he doesn’t want him constantly engaging in fights.

“Brady is Brady:” Tkachuk’s Aggressiveness is Natural

Coach Green was clear that Tkachuk’s physical play is a core part of what makes him the player he is.

“Brady is Brady,” Green said, acknowledging that Tkachuk’s competitive nature drives him to defend his teammates. Whether it’s stepping in after a blindside hit or responding to an intentional headshot, Tkachuk doesn’t hesitate to get involved. Green appreciates this leadership and commitment but also recognizes that it comes with its challenges.

Green stressed that he doesn’t want Tkachuk fighting all the time, though he understands the instinct.

“I don’t want Brady dropping the gloves constantly,” he explained. He then added that Tkachuk’s aggressiveness on the ice is a valuable asset. However, Green pointed out that it’s about striking the right balance—he doesn’t want to take away Tkachuk’s natural fire. However, he also wants to protect his captain from unnecessary risk. Green sees the value in Tkachuk’s toughness but knows that the Senators need him in the game, not in the penalty box or risking injury from frequent fights.

Tkachuk’s Role Remains: He’s a Leader and an Enforcer

Despite Green’s reluctance to have Tkachuk act as the team’s enforcer in every altercation, the coach made it clear that the captain’s leadership role includes defending his teammates when needed.

“Whoever’s on the ice is going to stand up for their teammates,” Green said, implying that this responsibility doesn’t solely fall on Tkachuk’s shoulders. The expectation is that the entire team will rally around each other, allowing Tkachuk to play a complete game while still embodying the fiery leadership that makes him a fan favorite.

Brady Tkachuk fighting Senators

Green’s comments indicate that the Senators are committed to Tkachuk as both a physical force and an evolving player. The challenge for Tkachuk, as well as the coaching staff, will be finding ways to keep him effective without sacrificing his health or the broader game plan. As the Senators look to make a push this season, balancing Tkachuk’s enforcer role with his importance as a captain will be a key storyline.

The Bottom Line: Green Will Have a Tough Time Changing Tkachuk

In conclusion, head coach Green and the Senators don’t want to dim Tkachuk’s fiery spirit. That said, they are aiming for a balanced approach to his aggressive style of play. Tkachuk remains an essential leader, but keeping him on the ice, rather than in the penalty box, will be crucial for the team’s success this season.

