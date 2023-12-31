Connect with us

New Jersey Devils

Trade Talk Involving Devils’ Michael McLeod Picking Up

The New Jersey Devils are holding trade talks with teams about Michael McLeod. Not a player they’d like to trade, do they have other needs?

In a recent update from James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now, it has been revealed that trade talks surrounding the New Jersey Devils’ 2016 first-round pick, Michael McLeod, have intensified. While he wasn’t clear if it was the Devils shopping the player or other teams calling to ask, a source confirmed the development to New Jersey Hockey Now, suggesting that the discussions are gaining momentum.

McLeod, recognized as one of the top faceoff men in the league, has been an essential component of the Devils’ lineup. However, with a significant pay raise looming, coupled with the team’s financial constraints and need to find defense and a goalie, trade considerations for McLeod may become a necessity. This comes at a time when negotiations for other key players, such as Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes, are also on the horizon, putting pressure on the Devils’ financial flexibility.

Playing an elevated role on the third line, McLeod has impressed with increased goal-scoring contributions. With a low-cost, short-term contract, he presents an attractive option for potential buyers seeking flexibility. He’s currently $1.4 million on the books and a pending RFA.

Do the Devils Have Other, More Pressing Needs Than McLeod?

The defensive struggles of the New Jersey Devils this season have added urgency to their search for solutions. Currently ranked 28th in the NHL with 3.54 goals against per game, the team is actively seeking ways to address their defensive woes. McLeod’s name has emerged in trade conversations, especially given his heightened value this season.

Michael McLeod Devils trade talk

The 25-year-old forward is on track to set career highs in goals and points, already surpassing last season’s goal tally. With 47 games remaining in the 2023-24 season, McLeod’s performance has garnered attention, prompting speculation about potential suitors. Nichols suggests the Anaheim Ducks as a possible destination, citing their interest in goaltender John Gibson and the Devils’ surplus of forwards that could fill the gap left by McLeod’s potential departure. The trade discussions are expected to unfold in the coming weeks, adding an element of suspense to the Devils’ mid-season dynamics.

