Trade Talk Involving Devils’ Michael McLeod Picking Up

In a recent update from James Nichols of NJ Hockey Now, it has been revealed that trade talks surrounding the New Jersey Devils’ 2016 first-round pick, Michael McLeod, have intensified. While he wasn’t clear if it was the Devils shopping the player or other teams calling to ask, a source confirmed the development to New Jersey Hockey Now, suggesting that the discussions are gaining momentum.
McLeod, recognized as one of the top faceoff men in the league, has been an essential component of the Devils’ lineup. However, with a significant pay raise looming, coupled with the team’s financial constraints and need to find defense and a goalie, trade considerations for McLeod may become a necessity. This comes at a time when negotiations for other key players, such as Dawson Mercer and Luke Hughes, are also on the horizon, putting pressure on the Devils’ financial flexibility.
Playing an elevated role on the third line, McLeod has impressed with increased goal-scoring contributions. With a low-cost, short-term contract, he presents an attractive option for potential buyers seeking flexibility. He’s currently $1.4 million on the books and a pending RFA.
Do the Devils Have Other, More Pressing Needs Than McLeod?
The defensive struggles of the New Jersey Devils this season have added urgency to their search for solutions. Currently ranked 28th in the NHL with 3.54 goals against per game, the team is actively seeking ways to address their defensive woes. McLeod’s name has emerged in trade conversations, especially given his heightened value this season.
The 25-year-old forward is on track to set career highs in goals and points, already surpassing last season’s goal tally. With 47 games remaining in the 2023-24 season, McLeod’s performance has garnered attention, prompting speculation about potential suitors. Nichols suggests the Anaheim Ducks as a possible destination, citing their interest in goaltender John Gibson and the Devils’ surplus of forwards that could fill the gap left by McLeod’s potential departure. The trade discussions are expected to unfold in the coming weeks, adding an element of suspense to the Devils’ mid-season dynamics.
Next: Grading Trades: Sharks Send Erik Karlsson to the Penguins
More News
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Maple Leafs Not In Rush to Make Goalie Trade [Report]
Despite not having a legitimate starter, the Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly not in...
-
NHL News/ 22 hours ago
Leafs Ilya Samsonov Goaltending Crisis Reaching Critical Stage
The Toronto Leafs are reaching a crisis point with goaltender Ilya Samsonov and a...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Jonathan Quick’s Skate Save a ‘Save of the Year’ Contender
Jonathan Quick's acrobatic save against the Florida Panthers will easily be a contender for...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Appetite for Blockbuster Deal Between Flames and Devils
One insider believes there is a world where the New Jersey Devils and Calgary...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 days ago
Elias Pettersson to Blackhawks Rumor Deemed Unlikely at Best
A wild rumor surfaced this week that Elias Pettersson might be looking to jump...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Big Plans for Jack Campbell Likely On Hold Until Offseason
The Edmonton Oilers plans to move Jack Campbell will likely be placed on hold...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Calls Oilers Ideal Buyer for Elite Winger Pre-Trade Deadline
Per Chris Johnston, the Edmonton Oilers are an ideal buyer for an elite winger...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Insider Says “Look Under the Hood” of Oilers to See Contenders
One insider says the Edmonton Oilers are contenders to come out of the West...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Connor Bedard a Magnet for NHL Stars to Blackhawks
There is no doubt in the coming years that Connor Bedard will be a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
New-Look Oilers Aim to Respond After Embarrassing Defeat to Sharks
A much more on-point Edmonton Oilers team aim to respond after last losing to...