The NHL’s trade deadline is March 8th and expect to see a flurry of activity over the course of the next eight weeks. With some separation in the standings in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, the buyers and sellers are starting to take shape.

More specifically, when it comes to goaltending, there’s a number of teams who are looking to add some depth to their crease before early March. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman recently mentioned to keep an eye on these four teams who are likely buyers ahead of this season’s trade deadline:

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings found gold in the revitalized Cam Talbot and have been led by the veteran netminder all season. Talbot at 36, has found a new home in LA and has ranked among the league’s best since day one this year.

Copley and Talbot Kings goaltenders

The Kings have leaned on Talbot in 24 of their 33 games this season, meanwhile Phoenix Copley and David Rittich have also seen time and performed well. Copley’s on the shelf and started the year as the backup, meanwhile the journeyman Rittich has won both his starts, including a .951 Sv.%.

LA GM Rob Blake has a team on his hands who will be very tough to beat in a Stanley Cup Playoff series. They’re projected to have just under $4 million in deadline cap space and will be looking at the cheaper end of the spectrum when it comes to targets.

Edmonton Oilers

It’s been tough to see Jack Campbell’s fall from grace as it was plastered all over headlines to start this season. While Campbell continues to find his game in the minors, Oilers GM Ken Holland has been working the phones, however has remained very patient.

Lately, Stuart Skinner has been lights out, winning 10 of his last 12 starts. The Oilers are playing better as a team so it will be interesting to watch what Holland has in mind ahead of the trade deadline. One name to watch is Marc-Andre Fleury in Minnesota who could be a trade candidate this season and if the Oilers get back into contender mode, could be a destination the future hall-of-famer considers in potentially his last season.

Holland has Campbell’s contract to worry about and not a ton of resources when it comes to trade assets. Edmonton remains a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline as the entertaining storylines have been early and often this season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have been an inconsistent bunch but remain in the mix in the East. They’re still learning to win and is another team Friedman mentioned is in the goalie market.

Top prospect Nico Daws got the start a few days ago and was stellar in a 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Daws will likely be given some run before any move transpires for GM Tom Fitzgerald. Daws only has 26 games of NHL experience under his belt and another 54 in the AHL, so Fitzgerald will be watching intently in case he’s not ready and they’ll need to look at a veteran replacement. With the Devils being so inexperienced, they could benefit tremendously with having a sound vet in their crease and increase their confidence for what they hope is a long Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Nico Daws and GM Tom Fitzgerald Devils

Fitzgerald has some cap space to work with and a number of young NHL ready talent to dangle at the deadline. Expect to see the Devils being very aggressive in January on the trade market as they battle for a playoff spot.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina’s goalie situation has been complicated for a few seasons and the injury bug always seems to be involved. GM Don Waddell recently waived Antti Raanta, however he’s since been recalled and is currently splitting time with Pyotr Kochetkov. Frederik Andersen remains on the shelve and Friedman sees Waddell interested in adding some depth.

There’s been recently chatter about the Hurricanes being open to moving Michael Bunting, who just signed a three-year deal with the club last summer for $4.5 million annually. Bunting has been inconsistent in his first season in Carolina, recording eight goals and 25 points in 36 games. Waddell could see it as Bunting still holds solid trade value and could be packaged for a proven goalie.

Carolina is a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline as ownership and management have high expectations and will continue to be as aggressive as possible to improve the ‘Canes.