Appetite for Blockbuster Deal Between Flames and Devils

As the NHL Trade Deadline looms, one NHL insider believes there is a world in which the New Jersey Devils are consider a blockbuster trade with the Calgary Flames. It’s the kind of deal that could reshape their roster significantly. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Devils could be open to exploring the possibility of acquiring both defenseman Chris Tanev and goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

LeBrun speculates that Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald, armed with the cap space freed up by Dougie Hamilton’s $9 million long-term injured reserve, could attempt a mega-package deal for both Tanev and Markstrom. This ambitious move is made possible by the unique cap situation of the Devils, setting them apart from contenders constrained by cap limitations.

LeBrun writes:

Yes sir, I can see a world in which it makes sense if you’re Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald, armed with Dougie Hamilton’s $9 million long-term injured reserve cap space, to try and make it a mega-package for both Tanev and Markstrom.

While Markstrom holds a full no-move clause and has 2 1/2 years left on his contract with an annual salary of $6 million, LeBrun suggests that if the Flames decide on a retool or roster reset, Markstrom might entertain the idea of joining the Devils. Such a move could open the door for young goalie Dustin Wolf in Calgary.

Would the Devils Swing for the Fences On This Trade With Flames?

From the Devils’ perspective, this potential deal addresses their goaltending concerns beyond the current season, providing a long-term solution. Acquiring Tanev would also bolster their blue line, offering stability to a defense that has faced challenges this season.

The proposed trade would not only replace the void left by Dougie Hamilton’s departure (the hope is he’s back for the playoffs) but also fortify the Devils in critical areas. While the details of the potential return remain uncertain, this rumored deal has the potential to be one of the most significant moves leading up to the trade deadline.

The Devils, with cap space to spare, seem poised to make a bold move that could reshape their roster for the foreseeable future. Is this the big move? LeBrun seems to think it has merit. It would cost a lot and the Flames would have to get what they need in return. All that said, it’s not impossible.

