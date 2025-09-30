Chicago Blackhawks
Trade Market Heating Up Around Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel
Lukas Reichel trade discussions are heating up as the Blackhawks consider moving him. Get the latest insights and updates here.
The Chicago Blackhawks may be nearing a decision regarding forward Lukas Reichel, whose name has been frequently mentioned in trade discussions.
According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, the Blackhawks are “working on a deal” that could see Reichel moved before rosters are finalized next week. The expected return is not significant — likely a mid- to late-round draft pick — signaling how far Reichel’s stock has dropped since entering the league as a first-round selection in 2020.
Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times added that while Reichel still has supporters among the fan base, the organization has grown increasingly skeptical about his long-term fit.
Saturday’s preseason matchup against the St. Louis Blues was a bit more evidence that the two sides might be headed for a split. Reichel impressed in a 4-2 victory, but head coach Jeff Blashill noted afterward that the 22-year-old’s offensive, top-six style doesn’t mesh well with the limited bottom-six roles currently available in Chicago.
That mismatch has left Reichel in limbo — too skilled to be relegated to a depth role, but unable to secure a permanent top-six spot on a rebuilding team focused on long-term structure and identity.
With roster decisions looming, this week could prove pivotal for both Reichel’s career and the Blackhawks’ direction. If a trade does materialize, it will likely offer Reichel a much-needed fresh start elsewhere, while Chicago banks on future assets rather than forcing a fit that no longer seems realistic.
Next: Kaprizov’s Deal Changes the Narrative Around Connor McDavid
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 17 seconds ago
Trade Market Heating Up Around Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel
Lukas Reichel trade discussions are heating up as the Blackhawks consider moving him. Get...
-
Florida Panthers/ 1 day ago
Panthers May Make Unexpected Announcement Regarding Barkov
Aleksander Barkov’s injury has sidelined the Panthers star, leaving Florida to decide whether to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Should Oilers Trade Stecher or Emberson to Keep Promising D-Man?
The Edmonton Oilers must make tough decisions on defense. Find out why Alec Regula...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Practice with Loaded Roster—Except for Top Defenseman
What does Jake Walman's day-to-day status mean for the Oilers? Find out how his...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 3 days ago
NHL Weekend Rumors: Maple Leafs, McDavid, Kaprizov and Trade Buzz Heating Up
Stay updated with the latest NHL weekend rumors, including discussions around Connor McDavid, Carter...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Outlet Pitches Bold Offers from Teams for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Discover the creative ideas teams propose to acquire Connor McDavid and how they might...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Insider Says Teams Will Try to Convince Fleury to Not Retire
Explore the excitement surrounding Fleury's retirement. Is a comeback in the works after his...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 4 days ago
Dobson’s Canadiens Debut Brings Questions and Injury Concerns
Noah Dobson has generated excitement and concern with his play in Montreal. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Inching Closer to Locking in D-Man on Long-Term Deal
Get the latest news on Jake Walman extension with the Oilers. A long-term deal...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Oilers Being Linked to Goaltending Waiver Claim
Could Connor Ingram Oilers be the goaltender addition the team needs? Discover the latest...