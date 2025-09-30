Trade Market Heating Up Around Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel

The Chicago Blackhawks may be nearing a decision regarding forward Lukas Reichel, whose name has been frequently mentioned in trade discussions.

According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, the Blackhawks are “working on a deal” that could see Reichel moved before rosters are finalized next week. The expected return is not significant — likely a mid- to late-round draft pick — signaling how far Reichel’s stock has dropped since entering the league as a first-round selection in 2020.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times added that while Reichel still has supporters among the fan base, the organization has grown increasingly skeptical about his long-term fit.

Saturday’s preseason matchup against the St. Louis Blues was a bit more evidence that the two sides might be headed for a split. Reichel impressed in a 4-2 victory, but head coach Jeff Blashill noted afterward that the 22-year-old’s offensive, top-six style doesn’t mesh well with the limited bottom-six roles currently available in Chicago.

Lukas Reichel Blackhawks

That mismatch has left Reichel in limbo — too skilled to be relegated to a depth role, but unable to secure a permanent top-six spot on a rebuilding team focused on long-term structure and identity.

With roster decisions looming, this week could prove pivotal for both Reichel’s career and the Blackhawks’ direction. If a trade does materialize, it will likely offer Reichel a much-needed fresh start elsewhere, while Chicago banks on future assets rather than forcing a fit that no longer seems realistic.

