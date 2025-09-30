Connect with us

Chicago Blackhawks

Trade Market Heating Up Around Blackhawks’ Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel trade discussions are heating up as the Blackhawks consider moving him. Get the latest insights and updates here.

The Chicago Blackhawks may be nearing a decision regarding forward Lukas Reichel, whose name has been frequently mentioned in trade discussions.

According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, the Blackhawks are “working on a deal” that could see Reichel moved before rosters are finalized next week. The expected return is not significant — likely a mid- to late-round draft pick — signaling how far Reichel’s stock has dropped since entering the league as a first-round selection in 2020.

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times added that while Reichel still has supporters among the fan base, the organization has grown increasingly skeptical about his long-term fit.

Saturday’s preseason matchup against the St. Louis Blues was a bit more evidence that the two sides might be headed for a split. Reichel impressed in a 4-2 victory, but head coach Jeff Blashill noted afterward that the 22-year-old’s offensive, top-six style doesn’t mesh well with the limited bottom-six roles currently available in Chicago.

Lukas Reichel Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel Blackhawks

That mismatch has left Reichel in limbo — too skilled to be relegated to a depth role, but unable to secure a permanent top-six spot on a rebuilding team focused on long-term structure and identity.

With roster decisions looming, this week could prove pivotal for both Reichel’s career and the Blackhawks’ direction. If a trade does materialize, it will likely offer Reichel a much-needed fresh start elsewhere, while Chicago banks on future assets rather than forcing a fit that no longer seems realistic.

Next: Kaprizov’s Deal Changes the Narrative Around Connor McDavid

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

More News

PuckPedia NHL Trade Talk

Discover more from NHL Trade Talk

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading