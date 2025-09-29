Florida Panthers
Panthers May Make Unexpected Announcement Regarding Barkov
Aleksander Barkov’s injury has sidelined the Panthers star, leaving Florida to decide whether to declare him out for the season and playoffs.
Florida Panthers star Aleksander Barkov has been sidelined for seven to nine months, and the timing has left fans and analysts buzzing about the team’s next move. Elliotte Friedman weighed in on the situation, noting that a somewhat surprising announcement could be coming from the Panthers organization.
The question now is what this means for the Panthers’ season. Friedman highlighted the team’s dilemma with the salary cap and the new CBA rules:
“We’ll see about the season. The timeline that Florida said is 7 to 9 months, and we’ll find out here at some point—do the Panthers go through the process or do they declare him out at some point for the regular season and the playoffs?” He added that thanks to the new CBA rules, the Panthers cannot get the full Barkov cap relief of $10 million unless they declare him out for the regular season and playoffs. “The timeline’s going to be pretty close right.”
Friedman also emphasized the respect Barkov commands across the league:
“Just seeing the reaction…he’s a really popular teammate, obviously, like those guys love him, but he’s also a hugely respected opponent. I agree with you, I think it stinks…Bill Zito’s quotes where it was devastating, and it is devastating because you want to see him get a chance to compete with Finland at the Olympics.”
What Will the Panthers Do Next?
Despite Barkov’s absence, Friedman is confident in Florida’s playoff prospects:
In response to people suggesting the Panthers might have trouble making the playoffs now that Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk are out long term, he noted, “I think those people are nuts. I think this team is more than good enough to make the playoffs, no problem, even without Barkov for the regular season at least…It probably makes Evan Rodrigues even more important.”
He then wondered who would step up or if the Panthers would announce Barkov is out so they can take the cap hit and use it on a replacement.
“One thing about Barkov is that he makes the Panthers a matchup nightmare…he does all their heavy lifting, and then you have to deal with [Sam] Bennett and then you have to deal with that unbelievable third line…that was as much a reason as any that they won the Stanley Cup last year.”
Friedman added, “I’m really interested to see if Blundell becomes the guy who takes a lot of those tough matchups…does Lundell become far more of a focal point?”
The Panthers’ next move regarding Barkov remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: he’s out and he’s not coming back for some time. He could miss the playoffs, to which the Panthers might make that official in the coming days or weeks.
