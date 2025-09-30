Edmonton Oilers
Kaprizov’s Deal Changes the Narrative Around Connor McDavid
What does the Kaprizov deal mean for McDavid and future NHL contracts? Delve into how the narrative around McDavid changes now.
Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov has officially set a new standard for NHL salaries, signing an eight-year, $136 million extension with a $17 million AAV. It’s the richest contract in league history, surpassing even the offers Kaprizov had previously turned down. The deal is loaded with signing bonuses and immediately raises questions about how it impacts other stars — most notably Connor McDavid.
For months, McDavid’s next extension has been framed as the one that would reset the market. Now, Kaprizov has beaten him to it. On the surface, a $17 million contract for a winger suggests McDavid could demand more. But his situation is different. As the league’s best player and captain of the Edmonton Oilers, McDavid has made it clear that winning matters more than squeezing every dollar out of his next deal.
Insiders like Elliotte Friedman have suggested that McDavid’s extension could come in lower than many expect, potentially in the $15–$16 million range. That would still make him one of the highest-paid players in the NHL, but it would also leave Edmonton with more cap space to build around him.
Kaprizov’s Deal Changes The Narrative In Edmonton With McDavid
Interestingly, this dynamic could work in McDavid’s favor. With Kaprizov now holding the “highest-paid” title, McDavid has the flexibility to take slightly less while still looking like he did the Oilers a favor. As Friedman noted, teams around the league are hoping McDavid’s deal sets a ceiling: “If he comes in, say for argument’s sake, at $15.5M, nobody’s getting more than Connor McDavid.” Now, teams will be looking at Kaprizov’s deal as the benchmark.
In July, fans might have been upset if McDavid had signed for three or four years, immediately wondering why he didn’t re-sign for eight. Now, if he signs for two and takes only $15 million, he’ll look like a legend compared to what Kaprizov just squeezed out of the Wild.
Kaprizov may have raised the financial bar, but McDavid’s next move is likely to focus on something different — giving the Oilers the best chance to win the Stanley Cup.
Next: An Unusual Deadline Could Add Pressure to McDavid Contract Talks
The Real Truth
September 30, 2025 at 10:48 am
That’s the difference between these two players. McDavid cares about the team and winning. Kaprizov only cares about lining his own pockets and could care less about the team and winning.